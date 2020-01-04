Mzansi Ballet Presents The QUEEN Show At Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre

The 8th of January 2020 promises to be a momentous occasion as Mzansi Ballet and the Pieter Toerien Theatre set alight a new decade in one of the most iconic ways imaginable. Honouring a rock band that has stood the test of time, having inspired many generations to live their highest truth, "The Queen Show" is a family-friendly production that will thrill you with a kind of magic.

Boasting a diverse cast that has performed on some of the world's best stages - from Brazil all the way to the United Kingdom - The Queen Show is fittingly deemed a "world-class"production. After capturing the hearts of Brazilian audiences in the ballet-meets-panstula production, "Bengingazi", choreographer Michael Revie delivers inspiring movement with his equally-accomplished wife, Angela Revie, at his right hand. Dancing in the show is the esteemed South African dance juggernaut, Craig Arnolds, who recently starred in "Chicago". Cape Tonian mavens Sikhumbuzo Hlahleni, and Aviwe November further captivate Johannesburg ballet audiences along with the fiery talents of Lize Mentz, Page McElliot, Alison Sichy Smth, Nehanda Pehuillan and Tsebang Sipambo.

World-renowned fashion designer and stylist, David Hutt, is the official costume designer for "The Queen Show". With over 20 years' experience in the world of advertising, film, and television, Hutt has worked with an array of iconic brands - from French Vogue to Lachapelle. David Hutt's brand has always been synonymous with style.

Fresh from a successful 2019, which saw him taking taking the legacy of South African ballet to all corners of the world, "The Queen Show" director and ballet advocate, Dirk Badenhorst, could not be more elated about his latest production."We are really looking forward to entertaining South African audiences at the beautiful Pieter Toerien Theatre at Montecasino" says Mr. Badenhorst.

Whether you're looking for a show to love, a rhapsody of nostalgia, or even a kind of magic - "The Queen Show" will certainly rock you.

Tickets are available from Computicket and range from R150 to R250. Book Now.

Performances: Wed - Fri @ 8pm, Sat @ 3pm & 8pm, Sun @ 3pm





