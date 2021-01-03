Mbuso Khoza and the Afrikan Heritage Ensemble Come to the Soweto Theatre

Award-winning artist Mbuso Khoza, together with the Afrikan Heritage Ensemble are coming to the Soweto Theatre stage to tell history through musical theatre.

Artist and cultural doyen Mbuso Khoza will lead The Afrikan Heritage Ensemble in reliving the story of the battle of Isandlwana where inspired Zulu warriors outthought the British army in this part of the world's most famous anti-colonialist clashes.

The armed confrontation, Jan 22 1879, is the only time the British colonialists suffered a decisive defeat, despite its sophisticated weaponry.

The award-winning Khoza, also a heritage consultant, will regale audiences with intimate details of the national psyche in the run-up to as well as during and the aftermath of this historical incident.

He uses insights from the lyrics & harmonies written and performed during the Isandlwana.

For more information, visit https://www.sowetotheatre.com.