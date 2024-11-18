Magnet Theatre Reveals Family-Friendly Summer Season Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Magnet Theatre has announced its summer season lineup, which runs from Saturday 30 November to Friday 13 December, featuring three performances a day, at 10h00, 12h30 and 19.30.

Start the day at 10am with Mina Thina, a show aimed at 3 – 7-year-olds but which will delight the whole family. Directed by Jennie Reznek, it is about community, about being together and being alone as well as the importance of human connection. Three performers work with song, dance and shadow puppetry and all the objects of home to create a charming and delightful 40 minutes of theatre. The cast features Melusi Molefe, Yvonne Msebenzi and Lusanda Soboyise.

Next up at 12h30, is Glimmer, returning by popular demand after its incredibly successful run in August. Directed by Roshina Ratnam, Glimmer is made specifically for teenagers and young adults, exploring the dangers and pressures of the online world. For anyone who has a child growing up in today's world, this production is a must. It received rave reviews from all press and Magnet Theatre is thrilled to bring it back to the stage!

The cast features Lusanda Soboyise, Karabo H.Banda, Buhle T. Stefane, Mihlali Bele, Melusi M.Molefe, Azola Mkhabile, Sanele Philip, Emmanuel Ntsamba and Yvonne Msebenzi.

In the evenings at 19h30, catch three new Solo Shows that have been created specifically for the season by different emerging playwrights and theatre-makers - Khanya Ngcuka, Jenna Fish and Nasfa Ncanywa. These are super talented young theatre makers, mentored by Magnet Theatre Artistic Directors - Mark Fleishman, Mandla Mbothwe and Jennie Reznek -who have been given a platform to present new productions showcasing their skills.

Khanya Ngcuka's show, Pumla's Song presents an unconventional image of mothers who took up arms for freedom. The play navigates motherhood and soldier-hood, using memory, and gestural language.

Unpacking Mr Becker, by Jenna Fish (written in collaboration with Robin Kitto) deals with the uncovering of 'things'. The literal, left to gather dust and the figurative, the memories, secrets...lives forgotten as people grow old and the stories buried by a world moving too fast to stop and listen.

Nasfa Ncanywa's Intsebenzo is a work reflecting on the consequences of absent black domestic workers, the relationships between their absence and what is fractured or missed in their lives of their children while they are working in the city.

A fourth solo show will be performed by Buhle T Sefane – a reworking and development of his wonderful work Uhambo (the travelling) exploring the impact of mental health on the life of an artist and the redemptive power of creativity and dance.

“Our Summer Season is an all-round, end-of-year celebration: of theatre, young audiences, families, storytelling and of the talented force of our incredible Magnet Theatre Youth Company. This festival marks the end of their six months in the Magnet theatre building,” says Jennie Reznek, co-founder of Magnet Theatre.

“Theatre has the power to engage, entertain, teach and delight us all at once. Come and share the magic of theatre, family and friends at our final festival for the year.”

The Summer Season follows hot on the heels of the brilliant new work mAnJE ! MaNJe (an epic) created by Mark Fleishman and performed by Jennie Reznek and Mwenya Kabwe and the Magnet Theatre youth Company with original composition by Neo Muyanga and visual score by Marcus Neustetter and design by Craig Leo.

