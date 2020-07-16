MIELA'S BOX Debuts as Part of 2020 New Voices Programme

As part of Artscape's intend to showcase the 2020 New Voices programme to individual households across the country on radio, Miela's Box (the first of the four dramas) recently made its debut on Radio 786 and is now set to broadcast with MFM and UCT Radio from July to August.

Written by Tasneem Daniels (a first-time writer, teacher and researcher whose work explores the relationship between the historic Cape Malay and modern Muslims) with direction by Rafiek Mammon and produced in partnership with NATi, Suidoosterfees and the Jakes Gerwel Trust, Miela's Box forms part of Artscape New Voices programme supported by the City of Cape Town to give an opportunity to young writers as well as restoring dignity and confidence to those who have been disregarded and under-represented in the past.

The action-packed drama stars Zenobia Kloppers (most recently nominated as Best Actress for her role in Fiela se Kind) alongside Gary Naidoo (best known for his leading role on Mnet's "Laugh Out Loud" and newly released "Bloodshot" acting alongside the likes of Vin Diesel amongst others) and Liandé Valentyn (popular for her TV roles on Madam & Eve, Project Dina and Montana). It takes place in Woodstock, Cape Town, in the Hendricks house, where two siblings, Shamiela, or Miela as she is fondly called, and her brother Salie, dispute the ownership of the family home and legacy after the death of their father. Add in Salie's pregnant wife, Baby and the scene is set for some serious sibling rivalry! Baby and Salie want to renovate the house to add a nursery and this enrages Miela, the owner of the house - or is she really the owner? How far will Miela go to hold onto the memory of her childhood, her position as tietie (older sister), and what once was? And all this on the day of their father's janazah (funeral)?

The New Voices radio partnership acts as financial relief for artists and scriptwriters of this year's programme to alleviate the absence of live theatre in South Africa due to COVID-19. Equally it serves as a platform to showcase their talent while entertaining South Africans with emerging productions aimed at redressing socio-economic challenges through the Arts.

The New Voices Programme is an integral part of Artscape mission as an inclusive cultural centre for all, showcasing all arts genres and seeking to develop and give platforms to narratives, aesthetics and language that have been, and still are, marginalized in creative industries.

Further announcements on broadcast dates and radio stations to be announced soon.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You