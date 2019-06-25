KINKY BOOTS Extends at the Fugard Theatre

Just two weeks into its South African premiere run, The Fugard Theatre's production of multiple Tony-Award winning musical KINKY BOOTS has been extended. Bookings are now open for performances until 27 October.

Presented by Eric Abraham and The Fugard Theatre, this is the first non-replica production of the show, and a brand new, South African original production of this huge-hearted, smash-hit musical.

KINKY BOOTS has been playing to sold-out houses and wowing audiences, who have responded with comments such as:

"It was simply superb!! I am coming back for another 'round... Just TOO good to see once only! Thanks for the touching and funny musical!!!' - Petro Rust

"The Fugard and SA talent has done it again! Taken a hit from NYC and London and reinvented it to take it to even greater heights...I've booked to go back again. Earl Gregory was born for the role of Lola - he doesn't just perform it - he lives it! And such wonderful support from the other performers, the musicians, the stage hands and all those supporting it to warm the hearts of all attending on these cold winter nights." Derek Salter

"Super super brilliant show! Wonderfully entertaining. Excellent everything!!!" - Alexis Petro

"Go watch Kinky Boots at the Fugard Theatre! Don't think about it. Just do it. You can thank me later." Elizabeth Retief

Inspired by true events, KINKY BOOTS was first brought to life on the big screen in 2005 before being transformed into a hit musical, winning six Tony and three Olivier Awards.

KINKY BOOTS features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper and a book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, Tony Award for Best Original Score, Tony Award for Best Choreography and Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical, KINKY BOOTS has played to sold out houses on Broadway and in the West End since 2013. This mega-hit is a must see for all Musical Theatre fans.

The Fugard Theatre's KINKY BOOTS is brought to you by the same creative team behind the Fugard Theatre productions of The Rocky Horror Show, Cabaret, Funny Girl and West Side Story. Direction is by Matthew Wild, Musical Direction by Charl-Johan Lingenfelder and Choreography by Louisa Talbot. Costume design is by Birrie Le Roux, Set Design by Paul Wills and Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell. Sound Design is by Mark Malherbe.

A stellar local cast is led by Darren Craig (Grease, High School Musical) as shoe factory owner Charlie Price and Earl Gregory (Into the Woods, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat) stepping in to the role of drag queen Lola.

The story: Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, Price & Son, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible, and discover that when you change your mind about someone, you can change your whole world.

This production has a recommended age restriction of no under 10 year olds.

KINKY BOOTS will be performed at The Fugard Theatre to 27 October 2019 on Tuesdays to Saturdays at 8pm with a matinee performance on Saturdays and on Sundays at 3pm. Tickets starting from R180 can be booked directly through The Fugard Theatre box office on 021 461 4554 or through The Fugard Theatre's website at www.thefugard.com

There is a 20% discount available for all Friends of The Fugard members (on certain performance days); a 15% discount for pensioners and 10% discount for students and block bookings. These discounted tickets can be booked through the Fugard Theatre box office only and are available for performances from 27 June 2019 onwards.

Beat the rush and order your pre-show drinks online when purchasing tickets at www.thefugard.com





