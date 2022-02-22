Johannesburg International Comedy Festival Returns In March

Back with a bang! The Johannesburg International Comedy Festival (JICF) returns with yet another mouth-watering feast of comedy taking place over six hilariously jam-packed days. Having just showcased its mini festival brand, COVID RELIEF in October last year, this year's JICF festival promises to be one of the most exciting celebrations of comedy on the continent for 2022!

Proudly brought to you in partnership with SABC2 and in association with the Department of Arts & Culture, JICF is set to deliver some desperately needed laughs this year, offering some much needed comedic relief during yet another pandemic year.

The largest independent international comedy festival in Africa, JICF, rolls out its sixth edition with over 30 local, continental and international comedians taking over the Maslow Hotel in Sandton and the Theatre on The Square from Thursday, 24 March to Tuesday, 29 March 2022. This marks the festival's debut showing in Sandton since its inception in 2015

The festival continues with its longstanding tradition of featuring the hottest South African acts in the land performing alongside up-and-coming talent, This year's much-anticipated JICF line-up includes the likes of Jason Goliath, Mpho Popps, Tats Nkonzo, Conrad Koch, Robby Collins, Suhayl Essa, Tracey-Lee Oliver, Isabella Jane, Loyiso Madinga, KG Mokgadi, Ndumiso Lindi, Thabiso Mhlongo, Kate Pinchuck, Chris Forrest, Bash with Tash, Rob van Vuuren and Carvin Goldstone to name just a few.

Continental acts confirmed thus far are African giants Salvado (Uganda), Q Dube (Zimbabwe) and Akau Jambo (Sudan) who are set to impress Johannesburg audiences with their unique Afrocentric style of comedy.

Over the next few weeks, more shows and talent will be added to the festival offering.

With strict adherence to all COVID protocols, the event will still deliver on the big laughs with this impressive line-up of comedy talent.

This unique comedy showcase will also involve panel discussions, podcasts, behind the scenes digital content, photo opps and after show drinks - all of which fans can partake in throughout the six-day laughter and entertaining experience. The age restriction for all comedy shows is 18 years old.

"Given the times, we are beyond excited to be hosting our next edition of JICF!" says Takunda Bimha, Founder and Director for JICF. "The overwhelming response to our mini festival property COVID Relief, staged late last year, served to confirm that Joburg is ready to embrace live comedy again and laugh the pandemic blues away (if only for a few nights). The comedy gods have blessed us with yet another mouth-watering line up of local and foreign comedy talent to showcase in what will be our first festival showing in Sandton. Good times are loading up ahead!"

JICF takes place at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton and Theatre on The Square from Thursday, 24 March to Tuesday, 29 March 2022. Tickets are limited so get yours at www.webtickets.co.za fast! For more information on the various showtimes, line-ups and comedians, you can also visit www.jicf.co.za . Tickets range at R200 each.

Tickets can be booked directly here: https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1512325854