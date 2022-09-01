Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

'Jabulani-A Homegrown Tribute' Comes to The Drama Factory This Month

The performance is on 23 September.

Sep. 01, 2022  
At last, a show that pays tribute to all your favourite South African Artists. Jabulani a Homegrown Tribute is performed by some of Cape Town's top musicians guaranteed to get any audience on their feet. This show is truly an aural and visual treat!

Featuring hits by Brenda Fassie, Clout, Miriam Makeba, Bright Blue, Johannes Kerkorrel, Margaret Singana, Sipho Hotstix, PJ Powers & Hotline, Joy, Mango Groove and more, this show is a high energy, musical journey through the decades of South African Music.

Jabulani is the embodiment of true South African entertainment, culture crossing, highly entertaining with an energy that is infectious. Jabulani boasts very talented musicians, Greg Schoeman on guitar and vocals, Vuyo Mrawu on drums and vocals, Dave Goldberg on keyboards and vocals, Bongani Nikelo on bass and vocals and the one and only Fancy Galada on vocals, percussion and all round vibe.

Produced by Monique Sher and Greg Schoeman

Photo Credit: Monique Sher Creative Team





