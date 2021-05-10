IT'S A DOG'S LIFE From Milnerton Players Opens This Month

Milnerton Playhouse presents its first production at the Playhouse since the Covid 19 pandemic closed all entertainment venues, with a poignant yet humorous play from May 21 to May 29.

'It's a Dog's Life' is a combination of two short plays, 'A Dog's Life' by Pam Valentine and 'Stories from the Pound' by Eitan Loewenstein. Directed by Sheila McCormick the action in both plays revolves around eight dogs in a dog pound or shelter who are all hoping to be rescued and taken to a loving home.

Each dog is there for a different reason, having their own story and from a variety of backgrounds. From the elegant lap dog to the ill-treated pit bull, the disciplined German Shepherd to the bouncy pup, their stories bring home the plight of pets who are now unwanted due to various circumstances.

The set is created using spaces representing kennels (Covid compliant distancing for the actors) with the dogs talking to each other like humans. They are not dressed in dog costumes but instead wear clothing and accessories that suit their individual personalities. In addition to the dogs, there are two humans; the warden of the shelter and a woman visitor looking for a dog to adopt.

The dogs' conversations reflect their previous lives and loves and, while often sad, the humour makes the play an absorbing and touching production.

The dogs are played by Elsje Van Tonder, Werner Steffen, Chris Doran, Anh Thu Nguyen, Lance Laubscher and Beryl Eichenberger. The Warden is played by Gary Green with Alissa Nayanah as the Woman Visitor.

Bookings: on line www.milnertonplayers.co.za/bookings/