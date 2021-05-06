IMAGINE Will Return to Artscape Theatre This June

Cape Town's College of Magic will proudly host its first limited capacity live spectacular as its popular Imagine! Family show returns to the Artscape Theatre on Saturday 5 June 2021 at 1pm and 4h30pm!

Billed as South Africa's BIGGEST magic show, Imagine! has been beguiling the Mother City's young magic fanatics and their families since 2010. This year's production will be directed by Santika Naidoo and will once again feature a cast of the nation's top illusionists, jugglers, clowns, mimes and more.

Audiences can expect several charming safety twists to the jaw-dropping illusions and captivating performances they have come to know and love, including masks magically being incorporated into the smaller cast's costumes and fascinating additions to the enchanting props and sets.

A College of Magic graduate and a member of its voluntary teaching staff, Naidoo recently graduated from the University of Cape Town, with an Bachelor of Arts Honours degree specialising in Film and Television Studies. Passionate about transforming the roles of women in the male-dominated magic industry, she hopes that young girls will be inspired by her presence in the industry, allowing them to find their own unique voices in the field of magic.

Naidoo, who made her directorial debut with the College of Magic's acclaimed World of Magic show at the Artscape Theatre in 2019, is excited about bringing Imagine! to the stage this June:

"After a year of online shows and performances, I'm really just looking forward to getting to work with the cast on an actual stage! I'm also very aware of the fact that the show has an incredible history, and holds a lot of fond memories for past students and audiences. It is my hope that we are able to put on a stellar show and create a memorable experience for our new and returning audience members!"

The College of Magic, based in Claremont, Cape Town, celebrates 41 years of teaching children valuable life and social skills through the art of magic in 2021. Imagine! is one of the non-profit organisation's major fundraising events for the year and and presents the College's students with the opportunity to perform in a professional environment.

The show is also a wonderful way for parents and guardians to treat their youngsters to a live, safe, magical theatre experience after a year of being at home during the lockdown.

"Imagine! is truly entertaining for all ages, and our COVID-safe interactive routines, hilarious clowns, and exciting illusions are a sure way to get kids back into the swing of all things fun and fascinating about live shows in a safe and controlled environment!", adds an excited Naidoo.

Experience the impossible safely with the Imagine! Show at the Artscape Theatre this winter:

An afternoon of amazing illusions, hilarious comedy and incredible family fun awaits you and your little ones with Imagine! South Africa's Biggest Magic Show at the Artscape Theatre on Saturday 5 June 2021.

The two performances will run at 1pm and 4h30pm, with limited capacity. All COVID protocols will be observed.

Book your must-have Imagine! tickets at Computicket TODAY!

For more information about the College of Magic and its social outreach initiatives, please visit www.collegeofmagic.com , follow us on Facebook or call +27(0)21 683 5480.