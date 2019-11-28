Ge 50% Off KINKY BOOTS Tickets When You Purchase 11/29

Why make it Black Friday when you can make it RED! The Fugard Theatre is offering a RED SPECIAL available on Friday 29 November only, to buy tickets for KINKY BOOTS, the feel good production that's been capturing the hearts of all who've seen it, with rave reviews such as 'a must see' (Cape Argus); 'an unforgettable hit' (Broadway World); 'you'll see it again, and again, and again... a sterling and classy production' (Cape Talk); 'Flamboyant, fierce and fantastic' (Theatre Scene Cape Town); and 'A great big wow, it's phenomenal' (Eat Play Drink). The special is a celebration of the iconic red boots in KINKY BOOTS.

Purchase tickets at 50% off all premium seats on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday matinee performances in December limited to 6 per person. The offer is valid on Friday 29 November only from 8am to 10pm and can be booked by calling or emailing the Fugard Theatre box office on 021 461 4554 and boxoffice@thefugard.com

This is the South African premiere production of the multiple Tony Award-winning musical, which due to overwhelming demand, has been extended at the Fugard Theatre until 2 February 2020.

KINKY BOOTS features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper and a book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, Tony Award for Best Original Score, Tony Award for Best Choreography and Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical, KINKY BOOTS has played to sold out houses on Broadway and in the West End since 2013. This mega-hit is a must see for all Musical Theatre fans.

The production tells the story of an unlikely friendship between Charlie Price who has reluctantly inherited his father's failing shoe factory, and drag queen Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, the pair finds that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible, and discover that when you change your mind about someone, you can change your whole world.





