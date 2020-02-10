EGOLI Announced At The Drama Factory

With music composed, script written and directed by Bongani Titana, Egoli is a musical theatre piece which follows one woman's quest for her husband.

Madlamini's search has her leave her home and village to look for him in Egoli, the big city of Johannesburg.

This show is entertaining and what is particularly special about Egoli is that the musical is fully performed in the Xhosa language and narrated in English. It doesn't matter if you don't speak isiXhosa; the performance is convincingly strong and everyone can follow the plot. Next to the impressive acting, the musical is filled with fully harmonic singing that are cultural, rhythmic, African, and heart rending.

Egoli - The Musical was premiered at the Ikhwezi Festival in 2010. The show was re-worked and then selected for the Zabalaza Festival 2015 where it won four awards including Best Musical Director (Bongani Titana), Best of the Festival (Best Selling Production). Egoli was then invited to do a run at the Baxter Theatre and Cape Town Fringe 2015 and in 2016 it had two seasons of performance at Theatre Arts Admin and Masque Theatre.

"You MUST see Egoli the musical. This is ensemble play at its very best! This show deserves full houses - move away from the hardy chestnuts and get thee to the Masque and watch and learn! The show is simplistic yet real, haunting and humorous. It has passion and compassion and everything in between. Go see real acting, sublime harmony with excellent voices. Support this show it deserves full houses."

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/BON20.





