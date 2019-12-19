December 19th Update: KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard Theatre Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW South Africa Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for South Africa:

Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical (Professional)

Zak Hendricks - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre on the Bay; Pieter Toerien's Main Theatre 40%

Craig Urbani - CHICAGO - Teatro, Montecasino; Artscape Opera House 21%

Anzio September - AUNTY MERLE THE MUSICAL - Joburg Theatre 16%

Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Play (Professional)

Tiaan Slabbert - KOEKELOER - Innibos 2019; Vrystaat Kunstefees 2019; Aardklop 2019 31%

David Viviers - MACBETH - Theatre on the Bay 29%

Edwin van der Walt - KONINGIN LEAR - KKNK 2019; Aardklop 2019 15%

Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Professional)

Earl Gregory - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre on the Bay; Pieter Toerien's Main Theatre 27%

Earl Gregory - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard Theatre 25%

Darren Craig - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard Theatre 13%

Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (Professional)

Sven Ruygrok - EQUUS - Theatre on the Bay; Pieter Toerien's Main Theatre 21%

Marlo Minnaar - STATEMENTS AFTER AN ARREST UNDER THE IMMORALITY ACT - Fugard Theatre 20%

Renos Spanoudes - STRANGE LANDS - Market Theatre 15%

Best Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Professional)

Megan Rigby - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre on the Bay; Pieter Toerien's Main Theatre 24%

Candice van Litsenborgh - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre on the Bay; Pieter Toerien's Main Theatre 23%

Ilse Klink - CHICAGO - Teatro, Montecasino; Artscape Opera House 22%

Best Actress in a Featured Role in a Play (Professional)

Anna-Mart van der Merwe - KONINGIN LEAR - KKNK 2019; Aardklop 2019 55%

Juanita de Villiers - KOEKELOER - Innibos 2019; Vrystaat Kunstefees 2019; Aardklop 2019 45%

Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Professional)

Kate Normington - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre on the Bay; Pieter Toerien's Main Theatre 36%

Carmen Pretorius - CHICAGO - Teatro, Montecasino; Artscape Opera House 13%

Alexis Petersen - DANGER IN THE DARK - Baxter Theatre Centre 12%

Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play (Professional)

Liezl de Kock - STATEMENTS AFTER AN ARREST UNDER THE IMMORALITY ACT - Fugard Theatre 32%

Sandra Prinsloo - KAMPHOER - Vrystaat Kunstefees 2019; Aardklop 2019 24%

Dorothy-Ann Gould - FAMILY SECRETS - Theatre on the Bay; Pieter Toerien's Main Theatre 17%

Best Choreography (Professional)

Louisa Toubalt - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard Theatre 50%

Weslee Lauder - ROCK OF AGES - Teatro, Montecasino 23%

Shaun Oelf and Grant van Ster - DANGER IN THE DARK - Baxter Theatre Centre 21%

Best Costume Design (Professional)

Birrie le Roux - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard Theatre 90%

Lesego Montwedi - ANGOLA: CAMP 13 - SA State Theatre 10%

Best Director of a Musical (Professional)

Steven Stead - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre on the Bay; Pieter Toerien's Main Theatre 38%

Matthew Wild - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard Theatre 23%

Byron Bure - ORDINARY DAYS - Baxter Theatre Centre 18%

Best Director of a Play (Professional)

Greg Karvellas - STATEMENTS AFTER AN ARREST UNDER THE IMMORALITY ACT - Fugard Theatre 26%

Janice Honeyman - KUNENE AND THE KING - The Fugard Theatre 23%

Lara Foot - KAMPHOER - Vrystaat Kunstefees 2019; Aardklop 2019 15%

Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard Theatre 52%

CHICAGO - Teatro, Montecasino; Artscape Opera House 22%

KOEKELOER - Innibos 2019; Vrystaat Kunstefees 2019; Aardklop 2019 10%

Best Lighting Design (Professional)

Tina le Roux - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre on the Bay; Pieter Toerien's Main Theatre 44%

Tim Mitchell - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard Theatre 33%

Wolf Britz - STATEMENTS AFTER AN ARREST UNDER THE IMMORALITY ACT - Fugard Theatre 9%

Best Musical (Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard Theatre 39%

INTO THE WOODS - Theatre on the Bay; Pieter Toerien's Main Theatre 32%

CHICAGO - Teatro, Montecasino; Artscape Opera House 13%

Best New Work (Professional)

KUNENE AND THE KING - Fugard Theatre 47%

KOEKELOER - Innibos 2019; Vrystaat Kunstefees 2019; Aardklop 2019 26%

KAMPHOER - Vrystaat Kunstefees 2019; Aardklop 2019 14%

Best Play (Professional)

EQUUS - Theatre on the Bay; Pieter Toerien's Main Theatre 49%

STRANGE LANDS - Market Theatre 33%

TIEN DUISEND TON - Woordfees 2019; Aardklop 2019 17%

Best Scenic Design (Professional)

Greg King - INTO THE WOODS - Theatre on the Bay; Pieter Toerien's Main Theatre 54%

Paul Wills - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard Theatre 39%

Patrick Curtis - KAMPHOER - Vrystaat Kunstefees 2019; Aardklop 2019 7%

Best Sound Design (Professional)

Mark Malherbe - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard Theatre 81%

Rudi Sadler en Lihan Pretorius - KOEKELOER - Innibos 2019; Vrystaat Kunstefees 2019; Aardklop 2019 14%

Simon Kohler - KAMPHOER - Vrystaat Kunstefees 2019; Aardklop 2019 5%

