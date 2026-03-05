CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes to Irene Village Theatre

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will arrive on stage in a vibrant new production from Pretoria Youth Theatre. Following the success of their beloved 2024 production of The Wizard of Oz, the talented young performers return with another spectacular family show - bringing Roald Dahl's iconic story to life with music, imagination and a whole lot of chocolatey fun. Performances run 18 March to 18 April.

Audiences will step inside the mysterious world of Willy Wonka's famous factory, where lucky golden ticket winners embark on an unforgettable journey through fantastical rooms filled with sweets, surprises and life lessons. Packed with lively musical numbers inspired by the beloved film soundtracks, including “I Eat More” and the timeless “Pure Imagination”, the production promises a joyful theatrical experience for audiences of all ages.

At the centre of the story is the eccentric candy maker himself, Willy Wonka, played by Sibu Molaba and Jaden Taferner, who alternate in the role. Their whimsical performance leads a dynamic young cast through the colourful chaos of Wonka's magical factory.

The production is directed by Kerry-Anne Beldon, produced by Clive Martin, with choreography and vocal direction by Virtuous Kandemiri, creating a high-energy show bursting with creativity, humour and heart.

Adding to the excitement, the show features two alternating casts — the Green Cast and the Purple Cast - giving even more young performers the chance to shine on stage.

Green Cast

Charlie: Amelia Oosthuizen

Veruca: Madonna Figueira

Violet: Kelly Folscher

Willy Wonka: Jaden Taferner

Augustus: Tlhompho Ngoato

Augustus' Mom: Sibu Molaba

Reporters: Mika Goncalves, Mika de Haas, Sibahle Maseko

Purple Cast

Charlie: Christian Tallarico

Veruca: Anjone Noeth

Augustus: Paegan Whitfield

Augustus' Mom: Mika Goncalves

Willy Wonka: Sibu Molaba

Violet: Mika de Haas

Reporters: Nova Louw, Kelly Folscher, Annebelle Allison

Ensemble

Ingo Koster, Thoriso Tsese, Mia-May Grobler, Jaimie Jacobs, Chante Krugel, Landi Visagie

Grandparents

Riaan Agenbacht, Shaylyn Loxton, Anothile Sangweni, Karabo Matsapola

With colourful costumes, energetic choreography and a story that celebrates kindness, imagination and family, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory promises to be a sweet theatrical treat for the whole family.

Whether you grew up loving the classic tale or are introducing it to a new generation, this production offers a magical escape into a world where dreams and chocolate are limitless.