Dark Side Of The Moon - Pink Floyd Tribute Comes to The Drama Factory

Taking centre stage in "Dark Side to the Moon", the tribute to Pink Floyd is multi-instrumentalist, adult contemporary singer, songwriter, recording artist and producer, Mel Botes, whose brilliance as a guitarist had no limits in "Crazy Diamond", sweeping music lovers off their feet. Based on the success of the Crazy Diamond show, which was first launched in 2008, and on public demand - Mel Botes, who first hit the spotlight with his rock opera, "David's Confession", successfully launched the second chapter in his series of Pink Floyd Tribute shows at the Atterbury Theatre in October 2013 to a SOLD OUT audience!

Mel Botes has been performing his Pink Floyd Tribute shows for many years with rave reviews and thousands of die-hard fans of one of the most successful rock bands of all time were taken aback by the authentic sounds. Many people will remember Mel for being nominated "Songwriter of the Year" for his song "Katryn" in the television series, "Song vir Katryn". He was also one of the 3 musicians to perform at Nelson Mandela's birthday ceremony at Ellispark, Johannesburg in 2005.

The full "Dark Side of the Moon" album will be covered in first half and most of the Pink Floyd hit songs in the second half! Mel Botes' genial talent defies description: it must be experienced!

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za.





