Dalin Oliver Comes to Theatre On The Square Next Month With STAY AT HOME COMEDIAN

Multi-talented Comedian Dalin Oliver, is ready to entertain Johannesburg audiences with his 2022 Standard Bank Ovation Award-Winning comedy special, Stay At Home Comedian.

Written, performed and produced by the radio and TV personality, this hot-property laugh-A-line act is fresh from the National Arts Festival in Makhanda and ready to take the stage at Theatre On The Square, Sandton for a limited run from 27 September to 1 October.

After an unplanned sabbatical, also known as the pandemic, the Cape Town born comic says he is excited to be travelling again and performing to live audiences across the country. He added that he can't wait to tell you about his neighbours; one who constantly complains about loud music despite their "adult tennis" sounds being louder than Notorious B.I.G. on full blast and the other whose cat decided to make Dalin's apartment his second home where he stays rent free.

This is his latest offering and fourth comedy special.

"The show launched at the Artscape in Cape Town in November 2021. Since then, I've performed it at numerous venues in the Mother City, Johannesburg, Gqeberha, Kariega, Oudtshoorn, Bloemfontein and most recently, the Arts Festival where it won the prestigious accolade," said Oliver. Adding that the Johannesburg performance precedes shows which will take place in Paternoster and Sedgefield.

Just like you, Dalin is tired of living life online, checking his Wi-Fi connection and telling people to mute their mics during Zoom calls.

Can you even believe we lived through this?

So, round up all your WhatsApp groups and come have a lekker laugh with Mzansi's favourite Comedian, who looks like Vin Diesel you ordered on Wish.

It's going to be a riot! But don't worry, it's the legal kind, and the only looting that'll be happening is you stealing Dalin's jokes to tell your mates at the braai.

Tickets for this hot property laugh-A-line comedy experience can be purchased via Computicket at www.computicket.com or via Checkers and Shoprite retail stores countrywide at R150 each. Bookings can also be made directly by calling the Theatre on the Square Box Office on 011 883 8606 / 083 377 4969.