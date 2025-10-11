DANCERS LOVE DOGS to Return to Artscape, Emcee'd by Alan Committie

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The legendary Alan Committie will return as emcee for this year’s much-anticipated Dancers Love Dogs annual fundraiser, set to dazzle audiences at Artscape on Tuesday 22 October 2025 at 7:30pm. Now in its 14th year, this spectacular dance event brings together over 300 dancers and 25 choreographers and teachers, all volunteering their time and talent to raise funds for the mass sterilisation of homeless and vulnerable animals, including dogs, cats, rabbits, pigs and even donkeys.

Founded in 2011 by dancer, choreographer, teacher and entrepreneur Brigitte Reeve-Taylor, Dancers Love Dogs was born from the rescue of a severely malnourished puppy that Brigitte adopted. Since then, DLD has raised over R8.5 million and enabled the sterilisation of more than 30,000 animals across South Africa. Its mission is clear: to establish long-term, sustainable spay-and-neuter programs that reduce overpopulation and prevent abandonment and suffering.

This year’s performance promises a vibrant mix of dance styles – from ballet and hip hop to tap, jazz, contemporary, and musical theatre – performed by some of the country’s finest talents. Featured performers include LAMTA, the Eoan Group, Cape Town City Ballet, Jazzart, DHL Dancers, Zama Dance, K&J Dance Unlimited, Zip Zap Circus, Cape Junior Ballet, the SA Guide Dogs Association, and several of Cape Town’s leading dance schools and academies.

As a registered NGO and PBO, DLD relies heavily on this annual event to fund its mission. Each R400 ticket sponsors one animal sterilisation, thanks to the support of compassionate veterinarians offering their services at reduced rates. Over the past five years, Brigitte’s partnership with the National Sterilization Project has helped expand the initiative’s reach to some of South Africa’s most underserved areas. Brigitte was honoured as Glamour Magazine’s Woman of the Year in 2016 and serves as an ambassador for the Animal Welfare Society in Philippi.

In addition to the Cape Town show at Artscape, Durban audiences can enjoy Paws for Pirouettes Rhythms for Rescue at 1:30pm and 4:30pm respectively, at the Milkwood Theatre. All tickets are available via Webtickets and Artscape box office on 0214383301.

Join in for an unforgettable evening of dance and compassion, while making a lasting impact on the lives of animals in need.