DAMSEL IN DISTRESS Comes to The Drama Factory in April

Damsel in Distress (Standard Bank Ovation Award 2021) introduces Griselda, an armchair traveller par excellence. It tells the story of Griselda, a librarian who lives in the library; she has not left the building in a long, long time. When faced with life's little challenges she quips "No thank you, I will rather just read my book, I might not be an adventurer, but I am a librarian and I am proud of it!" With New York - New York she transports us to the new wold while I love Paris, reveals the dreams of six year old Griselda .

DAMSEL IN DISTRESS is funny, light hearted with a twist in the tail. It is only when Griselda - peeps behind the curtain...the curtain of reality, that she is confronted with the identity of the big bad wolf, lurking in the shadows of her childhood. This cabaret, explores the phenomena of the, Damsel in Distress, in myth, literature and investigates the, very real threat of femicide in South African society.

The cabaret is sure to both inspire introspection and raise social awareness in a society that does not value woman as it should. Damsel in Distress played to a full house in the Wela Kapela Secret Garden Series and the Wela Kapela CaberetFest @ the Baxter in Cape Town. At the National Arts Festival 2021the production received a Standard Bank Ovation Award.

