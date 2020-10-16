Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato Invites All Who Cherish The Arts With Suidoosterfees

The Suidoosterfees programme is packed with a variety of productions, including music, comedy, theatre and discussions.

Cape Town is well-known for being an arts and culture hub. In recent years, the city's arts offering has produced pioneering work of outstanding quality due to the exceptionally talented and innovative artists and organisations who call Cape Town home.

The annual Suidoosterfees is part of Cape Town's cultural heartbeat which, while celebrating well established performers in our city, also focuses on development within the arts industry, and provides an important platform for new, up-and-coming talent to share a stage with experienced artists.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hindered many artists from earning an income, but despite this challenge, Cape Town's resilient creative community will prevail.

From the start of the national lockdown, the City of Cape Town and Suidoosterfees started exploring ways of hosting an alternative format of the festival. It was important that this iconic arts festival proceed and adapt to continue offering top class entertainment to audiences, while keeping in line with national safety regulations.

We believe in the power of the arts to inspire, uplift and improve our communities. The shows have been carefully selected to reflect the city's unique character. We extend an invitation to all residents of Cape Town and surrounding areas, as well as visitors from other parts of the country to enjoy this wonderful festival.

The Suidoosterfees programme is packed with a variety of productions, including music, comedy, theatre and discussions. Being mindful of many households that experience the economic impact of the pandemic, entry to a significant number of the shows is free of charge. Ticketed shows are also reasonably-priced - e.g. a family of four can attend a drive-in theatre production for only R300. Visitors from afar are welcome to consider the festival's special discount package, which includes hotel accommodation, breakfast, access to drive-in theatre productions and meals during shows.

Come lift your spirits with Marc Lottering, Shimmy Isaacs and Melt Sieberhagen. Get on your feet to the music provided by Loukmaan and Emo Adams, together with the city's Malay choirs and minstrel groups. Join us in belting out your favourite songs with PJ Powers, the Tygerberg Children's Choir, Francois van Coke and Jonathan Rubain. Actors like Zenobia Kloppers, Lee-Ann van Rooi, Jill Levenberg and Oscar Petersen will also be on the festival stage. In the festival productions, keep an eye out for your favourite Suidooster soap stars. It is sure to be an event to remind us of the importance of continuing to move forward and enjoy these moments which bring us joy and hope.

For the complete programme, visit www.suidoosterfees.co.za; tickets available at Computicket.

