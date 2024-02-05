Cape Town City Ballet Appoints David Nixon As Artistic Producer

Nixon concluded his remarkable two-decade tenure as the longest-serving Artistic Director at Northern Ballet.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

Cape Town City Ballet Appoints David Nixon As Artistic Producer

Cape Town City Ballet (CTCB) has announced the appointment of David Nixon CBE as its new Artistic Producer, effective immediately. This momentous news coincides with the ballet company's 90th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its illustrious history.

In 2022, David Nixon, a highly accomplished Canadian-born artist, concluded his remarkable two-decade tenure as the longest-serving Artistic Director at Northern Ballet (UK). During this period he garnered international acclaim, being honoured as Dance Europe Director of the Year on two occasions, among other accolades. His extraordinary contributions to the world of dance were also recognised with the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2010 and the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2022.

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining Cape Town City Ballet Mr Nixon said, "It is a privilege to be involved in shaping the artistic vision for a company with such an incredible backstory and having been historically ahead of the world in so very many ways. I also look forward to being a part of Cape Town's cultural landscape and contributing to its excellence with CTCB.”

He is joined in South Africa by his wife Yoko Ichino, a former principal ballerina and now a well-known Master Trainer who will contribute to various aspects of the dancers training and coaching. As Artistic Producer, David will be continuing with his international choreographic and staging commitments secured prior to his appointment with CTCB, which will remain his primary ballet company.

For CTCB's inaugural season, Mr Nixon will stage one of his acclaimed works called I've Got Rhythm, in May 2024. The production that seamlessly blends ballet, jazz, live music and song, sees the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra onstage conducted by Brandon Phillips, and with guest artists from Cape Town Opera.

While at Northern Ballet, Mr Nixon enriched the repertoire by introducing 29 full-length ballets, 23 one-act works and 14 original full-length musical compositions, solidifying the Company's status as a premier global dance institution. Notably, he has also worked with Capetonians Desiree Samaai and Mlindi Kulashe, both of whom were at Northern Ballet while he was Artistic Director. Says Robyn Taylor, Executive Manager of CTCB, "Having David Nixon CBE as Artistic Producer is an absolute coup for Cape Town City Ballet and we are incredibly honoured to have him steer the Company into a dynamic new era as we enter our 90th year."

A dynamic repertoire awaits audiences in 2024 which will include the Company's celebratory 90th anniversary Gala at Artscape to be presented in the latter part of the year. 



