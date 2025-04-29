Cape Ballet Africa Returns To The Drama Factory

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cape Ballet Africa presents a new programme of short works at the Drama Factory where the Company enjoyed presenting work in 2024. INTERMEZZO will be presented from 16 to 25 May.

The production is a gentle and cathartic artistic offering from this recently established company fresh from their exceptional debut at the Artscape Opera House in March.

Celebrating Tchaikovsky features the composer's most loved works for ballet including The Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake and The Nutcracker. A selection of iconic tunes form the basis for this suite profiling the beautiful artists of Cape Ballet Africa.

Desiderata, the much - loved prose poem by writer Max Ehrmann forms the inspiration for the collection of choreographic works by South African choreographers with Marcel Meyer, celebrated South African actor, narrating the evocative and stirring text.

