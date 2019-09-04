CRINGE CITY Comes to The Drama Factory

Cringe City is a celebratory event of our awkward adolescence! Rooted in storytelling, adults divulge the cringeworthy things they created as youngsters - teenage journals, love stories, skinner-filled letters, dated Facebook status'... Mxit anyone? Eish. This rough-draft-improv-comedy-stand-up-show is comedy gold! Every hero once started out as a cringy kid, right?

Ask yourself if you would be brave enough to share your old diaries with the world? Join the brave as we laugh at the frailties that makes us human.

Photo Credits: Poster by Olive Klara. Creative Team: Casey, creative producer, has recently returned to Cape Town after 2 years of developing theatre projects in New York City. She studied improvisation at The People's Improv Theatre and works fiercely to engage young women using theatre as an accepting space where individuals consciously share their experiences in order to gain power within themselves. Her work on The Woman Who Was Me by Convergences Theatre Collective cultivated a community culture of supportive listening and comradery, to affirm personal empowerment, and to embolden voices that break the code of silence. Most recently, she took part in Irondale Theatre's To Protect, Serce, and Understand project in which the New York Police Department work alongside civilians and use theatrical improvisation to build communication and empathy between officers and the communities they are charged to protect and serve. Casey is the head of communications at Bond Street Theatre, an arts-based NGO; she is BST's first company member to be based in Africa and handles programme development and media outreach. She is currently continuing work on the Creative Arts in Women's Prisons in Afghanistan as well as the Border Narratives project with Bangladeshi and Indian actors, musicians and dancers that illuminate the tragedy of borders. The team initiates creative programming that addresses international human rights issues, inspires and educates youth, amplifies the voices of marginalized populations, and promotes the value of the arts in peacebuilding. Casey completed post-grad work at New York Film Academy.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/cad19.





