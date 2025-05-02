CATS  The Musical Comes to South Africa

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CATS, one of the biggest hits in theatrical history, will return to South African stages in 2025. Opening at Artscape in Cape Town in December 2025 before transferring to Montecasino's Teatro in Johannesburg, this production is set to dazzle audiences through the festive season and into early 2026.

The show features a magnificent musical score composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, including the timeless hit song “Memory”. Together with a fantastical oversized set, inspired choreography, and mischievous costumes, CATS is a brilliant song-and-dance spectacular not to be missed.

Adapted from T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, this “groundbreaking musical” (Daily Express) comes together in a sparkling fusion of music, dance and verse. CATS first leapt onto the stage at London's New London Theatre in 1981, where it played for 21 record-breaking years and almost 9,000 performances.

Since its debut, CATS has been presented in over 54 countries, translated into 23 languages, and seen by more than 77 million people worldwide. Its enduring appeal lies in a combination of musical brilliance, lyrical poetry, and stunning visual theatre. Audiences are invited into the world of the Jellicle Cats for one magical night when they come together for the Jellicle Ball and make the momentous decision of which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer.

This new South African season will retain the original production's creative magic, with design by John Napier, choreography by the late Gillian Lynne, and direction by Trevor Nunn — all part of the multi-award-winning original team behind the show's spectacular legacy. The production promises to capture the hearts of new fans while rekindling the nostalgia of long-time theatre lovers.

“We're excited to bring CATS back to South Africa,” says Pieter Toerien, who has previously presented smash-hit international musicals across the country including Andrew Lloyd Webber classics Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat and The Phantom of the Opera. “It's a production that continues to inspire generations and is perfect for families and audiences of all ages.”

Whether you're a lifelong fan or experiencing the magic for the first time, this is your chance to see one of the most celebrated musicals of all time. With its unforgettable score, stunning dance sequences, and vibrant storytelling, CATS is poised to be the theatrical event of the season.

CATS opens at Artscape in Cape Town on 10 December 2025 and at The Teatro at Montecasino in Johannesburg on 17 January 2026. Booking is now open at Webtickets and through the Artscape Box Office at 021 4217695. Advance booking is strongly advised as performances are expected to sell out quickly.

