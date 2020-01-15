Backsberg Announces Line Up For Annual Picnic Concert Series

Backsberg Estate Cellars' picnic concert series returns once again by popular demand, running weekly on Sundays from February 16 to March 15, 2020.

Since inception in 2008, the outdoor events have grown in popularity and become a staple on the region's outdoor entertainment calendar. This year, as always, ten outstanding main and supporting bands will take to the stage over a five-week period, presenting music genres to suit all tastes, from folk to blues, rock, Afro and pop. The A-lister line up this year includes Bottomless Coffee on February 16 (opening act Dani Villé), Blues Broers on February 23 (opening act BrotherBrother), Arno Carstens on March 1 (opening act Crosscurrent), Albert Frost on March 8 (opening act Alanna Joy) and to bring the series to a cool close, Easy Freak on March 15 (opening act Bam Bam Brown).

Backsberg was established more than 100 years ago and is one of the Western Cape's most beautiful estates with a glorious outdoor setting. Think lush lawns in the shade of ancient oak trees with the majestic Simonsberg Mountains as a backdrop, and you have a recipe for a long, lazy summer afternoon best spent picnicking to live music in the Paarl Valley. Families with children are well catered for during the concerts as well, with a supervised play area, a jumping castle and face painting facilities.

Doors open at 15h00, bands start playing at 16h00, and the final set ends at 19h00. Backsberg wine (no BYO), refreshments and snacks will be on sale on the day and picnic boxes can be pre-ordered online with tickets, via Quicket. Tickets cost R150 online via Quicket or R170 at the gate, and R60 for students with a valid ID card. Children under 12 enter free of charge. https://www.quicket.co.za/organisers/14000-backsberg-estate-cellars/ and for more info call 021 8755952 or visit www.backsberg.co.za.





