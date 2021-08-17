Artscape 50th Anniversary Celebrations Continue With The Schools Arts Festival

As Artscape Theatre continues to celebrate its 50th milestone, one of its longest running flagship programmes, the Schools Arts Festival will be making its much anticipated return with an innovative twist through a splendid hairdressing and fashion exhibition galore to be held from 16 - 28 August.

The joint partnership between Artscape and the Western Cape School of Skills, Hairdressing and Beauty Department, with funding from the City of Cape Town will witness more than 20 schools from across the Western Cape descend to the Theatre Foyer to exhibit their creative, colourful designs in hair, make-up and art as opposed to previous presentations in the form music, dance and instruments amongst others.

The schools taking part in the exhibition themed the 'Western Cape School of Skills Hair Extravaganza', are from different socio-economic backgrounds, some of whom would never have been exposed to the arts other than through this amazing opportunity. The platform will also serve as an opportunity to expose the learners with special needs and their immense talent to the public and the hairdressing industry to enable salon owners to identify the talent on display and ultimately create employment opportunities for them.

The creative hairstyles that will be on display will comprise of ten sections including Avante Garde recycled to upcycled materials; ladies and men's cut with colour and blow dry; braids, twists and plaits; hair by night up-do; bridal hair design; racecourse hats and hair; finger waves a twist; punk rock fashion and tribal hair and headdress. The exhibition will be adjudicated by professional hairdressers according to international rules and standards and will be showcased, free of charge to the general public on 16 - 28 August.

Also during the month of August, the Annual Artscape flagship programme the Schools' Arts Festival will include the following productions:

New World Dance Theatre's Messiah, (25-28 August) choreographed by South African, Marlin Zoutman is a contemporary dance work that investigates the human pursuit of a higher force, needing to have faith in something greater. The dance piece will feature 23 freelance dancers and learners from Indoni Arts and Leadership Academy.

Against All Odds will showcase virtually on the 28 August. Another New World Dance Theatre production, it celebrates the gift of dance and how no matter what, we dance against all of the odds. Over 80 learners from Wynberg High School, Igugu Arts and Leadership Academy, New World Dance Theatre, Indoni Arts and Leadership Academy, 34/18 Youth Dance Company and Thabisa School will showcase their talent, to be streamed on Artscape's Youth channel.

All activities comply with all COVID-19 regulations including social distancing and patrons must wear masks for entry.

Tickets are available and can be booked at Computicket or Artscape Dial-a-seat 021 421 7695. Visit the Artscape website (www.artscape.co.za) for more information.