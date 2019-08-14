Alan Committie Brings CLASS(Y) CLOWN to The Drama Factory

Popular Cape Town funnyman, Alan Committie, is back!

After sold out seasons at the Baxter and Kalk bay theatre Committie brings you more of his hysterical observations on the foibles of living in South Africa.

In this hilarious comedy curriculum, Committie covers school assemblies, the stress of exams, buying bedding, flossing whilst flossing and trying to remember not to forget.....

Classy Clown promises textbook laughs. Miss this and go straight to detention!

Alan Committie is one of South Africa's leading award-winning comic performers. He treads international waters regularly including hosting a South African comedy fest at the Leicester Square theatre from 2014 to 2017. He has performed in two London Pantomimes, headlined at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles and plans to tour Australia later in 2018.

Over the last 20 years he is best know for starring in and writing his stand-up based one-man shows including

Planet Mirth.

Love Factually,

The Sound of Laughter and numerous others.

But Committie is also remembered for his starring role in the long running Broadway hit show Defending the Caveman (over 962 performances!).

Straight theatre performances include Richard III, Oleanna, Noises off, The Merry Widow, Little Shop of Horrors and Rosentcratz and Guildenstern are dead.

Committie has also directed numerous projects including Offbeat Broadway, The Play that goes Wrong, The Comics Choice Awards and Not the Midnight Mass: 21 years

He is considered one of South Africa's best MC's and has hosted numerous Fleur du Cap, Naledi and SAFTA awards as well as being the host of the Sunday Times Top 100 companies awards dinner 6 years in a row.

Committie received a Fleur de Cap Best actor award for Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead and a Naledi theatre Award for best comic performance for Stressed to Kill. Alan has appeared in numerous stand-up festivals including hosting the Jive Cape Town Funny Festival for 9 of the 13 years it's been presented.

For more info: www.alancommittie.co.za or follow him on socialmedia @alancommittie





