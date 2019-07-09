ANGOLA CAMP:13 Returns For a Homecoming Season At State Theatre

Straight from a breath-taking showcase at this year's National Arts Festival in Makhanda, the award-winning musical Angola Camp:13 returns for a homecoming season at the South African State Theatre from 11 July to 04 August.

Written and directed by Sello Maseko, the critically acclaimed musical play is based on true events that took place in the camps of struggle heroes during training in the country Angola. At the height of apartheid in SA, fictional characters, Majoro, Kgotso, John and Makinta, together with a generation of their time flee the country to join the arms struggle in Angola. Their mission is to attain freedom. During their revolutionary route, the enemy agent infiltrates them and they all loose one important aspect of the revolution, "Trust!" Angola exposes the corruption, greed, betrayal, and sacrifices that took place in the camps.

Angola was featured in this year's Main Programme of the NAF. This follows its revered premiere last year under the State Theatre's Incubator Programme- which is a development programme aimed at preparing semi-professional artists for the mainstream industry. The musical also won awards for Best Script, Best Male Performer (Soyiso Ndaba) and Best Stage Manager (late Sibusiso Khwinana) at the Incubator Trade Fair held at The Market Theatre last year.

Maseko is an extraordinary award-winning playwright who has been around and seen it all from the community level to professional level. He is a pan Africanist at heart and yet open for ideology that are progressive not oppressive to his people. He is also African National Congress Youth League's branch chairperson in Soshanguve.

More than anything, Angola aims to celebrates unsung struggle heroes who did not make it to our history books. This story also offers healing to the families whose people who did not return from the camps. Tickets for Angola are available for R100-R120 online on Webtickets and over the counter at Pick n Pay stores nationwide.





Related Articles Shows View More South Africa Stories

More Hot Stories For You