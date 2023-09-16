ANDRE THE HILARIOUS HYPNOTIST to Play The Drama Factory Next Month

'Andre The Hilarious Hypnotist' will play The Drama Factory on Thursday 12 October at 7:30pm. The runtime is 80 minutes.

About Andre The Hilarious Hypnotist

After 2 year enforced hiatus in the UK, due to the worldwide Covid pandemic, Andre returns to SA shores.

Andre The Hilarious Hypnotist celebrates a record-breaking 31 years on stage as South Africa's very own convener of the strange weird and wonderful. Andre discovered his hypnotic calling after watching a performance of the late Max Collie in action.

Having already studied drama, teaching and with a background in psychology, Andre immediately became hooked at the promise of being able to entertain people on stage with his hilarious hypnotic skills and that is exactly what he has been doing for the past 25 years.

No two shows are ever the same as the show's strength lies in the fact that every night's volunteers are completely different, leading to a diverse hilarious action-packed evening performance. With every person reacting differently to Andre's suggestion, not even Andre knows what to expect when he steps up on stage.

Andre does, however, promise not to disappoint and the audience can expect an hour of side-splitting hilarious Hypnotic entertainment from their very own community as Andre takes to the stage.

At the end of the day, the strength of the show lies in the volunteers of the evening and that is what makes Andre's show such a feel-good, funny, hilarious evening's entertainment. It's truly the only show in the country that can claim that it makes stars of your friends and family.

Booking and Venue Information

Book securely online with a credit card at The Drama Factory by visiting the link below.

Drama Factory

10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park

Strand, Western Cape, South Africa

Tel: 073 215 2290