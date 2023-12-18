2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW South Africa Awards; MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, Guild Theatre, East London & More Lead!

There's just 2 weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld South Africa Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Jonathan Roxmouth - KEY CHANGE - Pieter Toerien Montecasino Theatre 48%

The Outlore - THE CURSE OF CAMP HELLFIRE - The Outlore Base 25%

Kim Mortimer - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 19%

Emma Kotze - THE GRASS WIDOW - Baxter Theatre Masambe 8%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Marc Williams and Dwight Morrings - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London 34%

Jo Galloway & Genna Rowley - OKLAHOMA! - The Artscape Arena 22%

Nick Winston - WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Teatro, Montecasino 13%

Talia Kodesh - ACTRESS - Pieter Toerien's Studio Theatre 9%

Duane Alexander - VINTAGE JUKEBOX - Theatre on the Bay 9%

Liam Tamejen Gillespie - XCODE - The Outlore Base 7%

Stephanie McCulloch - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 5%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Liesel DaSilva and Marc Williams - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London 38%

Ghia Hough - COSI - Theatre on the Bay 12%

Kimberley Buckle - THE CURSE OF CAMP HELLFIRE - The Outlore Base 12%

Sarah Roberts - ACTRESS - Pieter Toerien's Studio Theatre 12%

Michaeline Wessels - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Maynardville Festival 10%

Nicky Enticott - TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre 5%

Frankie van Straaten - VINTAGE JUKEBOX - Theatre on the Bay 4%

Nicky Enticott - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 4%

Jennifer Carbutt - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 3%



Best Dance Production

VINTAGE JUKEBOX - Theatre on the Bay 61%

SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 39%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Marc Williams - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London 34%

Fred Abrahamse & Marcel Meyer - OKLAHOMA! - The Artscape Arena 18%

Nick Winston - WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Teatro, Montecasino 15%

Daniel Geddes - ACTRESS - Pieter Toerien's Studio Theatre 11%

Duane Alexander & Anton Luitingh - BEING STEVE - Theatre On The Bay 10%

Allison Kietzmann - RISE! - St. Mary DSG Amphitheatre 7%

Faeron Wheeler - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 6%



Best Direction Of A Play

Kimberley Buckle - XCODE - The Outlore Base 32%

Geoffrey Hyland - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Maynardville Theatre 21%

Chris Weare - COSI - Theatre on the Bay 18%

Barbara Basel - TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre 16%

Louis Viljoen - THE GRASS WIDOW - Baxter Theatre Masambe 7%

Louis Viljoen - THE VISIGOTHS - Baxter Theatre Masambe 6%



Best Ensemble

MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London 32%

OKLAHOMA! - The Artscape Arena 21%

WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Teatro, Montecasino 18%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Maynardville Theatre 11%

MISCAST - The Outlore Base 6%

XCODE - The Outlore Base 5%

VINTAGE JUKEBOX - Theatre on the Bay 4%

COSI - Theatre on the Bay 2%

BEING STEVE - Theatre on the Bay 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jody Enslin - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London 42%

Faheem Bardien - VINTAGE JUKEBOX - Theatre on the Bay 13%

Denis Hutchinson - ACTRESS - Pieter Toerien's Studio Theatre 12%

Oliver Hauser - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Maynardville Theatre 11%

Migiel Bester - EMBER - The Outlore Base 8%

Gary Fargher - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 5%

Gary Fargher - TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre 4%

Kieran McGregor - THE VISIGOTHS - Baxter Theatre Masambe 2%

Kieran McGregor - THE GRASS WIDOW - Baxter Theatre Masambe 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Nathan Johannisen - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London 48%

Garth Tavares - MUSICAL MONDAYS - The Outlore Base 26%

Bruce Dennill - ACTRESS - Pieter Toerien's Studio Theatre 17%

Tersia Harley - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 10%



Best Musical

MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London 34%

WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Teatro, Montecasino 27%

OKLAHOMA! - The Artscape Arena 25%

ACTRESS - Pieter Toerien's Studio Theatre 10%

VINCENT - Theatre on the Square 4%



Best New Play Or Musical

XCODE - The Outlore Base 35%

ACTRESS - Pieter Toerien's Studio Theatre 29%

BEING STEVE - Theatre on the Bay 22%

THE VISIGOTHS - Baxter Theatre Masambe 7%

THE GRASS WIDOW - Baxter Theatre Masambe 6%



Best Performer In A Musical

Jayda Vries as Miss Ttunchbull - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London 18%

Peyton Luyt - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London 11%

William Young - OKLAHOMA! - The Artscape Arena 10%

Stuart Brown - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Artscape 10%

Megan De Waal - OKLAHOMA! - The Artscape Arena 8%

Nicolette Fernandes - WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Teatro, Montecasino 8%

Talia Kodesh - ACTRESS - Pieter Toerien's Studio Theatre 8%

Asanda Khathi - RISE! - St. Mary DSG Amphitheatre 7%

Asanda Mngadi - OKLAHOMA! - The Artscape Arena 5%

Zoe Gray - OKLAHOMA! - The Artcape 4%

Londiwe Dlhomo - WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Teatro, Montecasino 3%

Leah Mari - BEING STEVE - Theatre on the Bay 2%

Rufaro Mvududu - MVUDUDU - Masque Theatre 2%

Claire Thompson - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 2%

Justin Durant - RISE! - St. Mary DSG Amphitheatre 2%

Matthew Esbach - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

NkosinathiMazwai - MAY I HAVE THIS DANCE - National Arts Festival 20%

Matt Newman - XCODE - The Outlore Base 16%

Chi Mhende - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Maynardville Theatre 15%

Daniel Geddes - CRUISE - Homecoming Centre 13%

Taryn Basel - TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre 12%

Roberto Kyle - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Maynardville Theatre 7%

Emma Kotze - THE GRASS WIDOW - Baxter Theatre Masambe 6%

Mark Elderkin - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Maynardville Theatre 6%

Nicholas Pauling - THE VISIGOTHS - Baxter Theatre Masambe 3%

Daniel Newton - THE VISIGOTHS - Baxter Theatre Masambe 1%



Best Play

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Maynardville Theatre 31%

XCODE - The Outlore Base 22%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre 16%

COSI - Theatre on the Bay 16%

CRUISE - Homecoming Centre 9%

THE GRASS WIDOW - Baxter Theatre Masambe 3%

THE VISIGOTHS - Baxter Theatre Masambe 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marc Williams, Jono Neethling, Andrew Luyt - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London 40%

Kimberley Buckle - XCODE - The Outlore Base 15%

Sarah Roberts - ACTRESS - Pieter Toerien's Studio Theatre 12%

Richard Higgs - TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre 6%

Niall Griffin - VINTAGE JUKEBOX - Theatre on the Bay 6%

Chris Weare - COSI - Theatre on the Bay 6%

Richard Higgs - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 6%

Kieran McGregor - THE VISIGOTHS - Baxter Theatre Masambe 3%

Kimberley Buckle - THE MUSES - The Outlore Base 2%

Niall Griffin - BEING STEVE - Theatre on the Bay 2%

Kieran McGregor - THE GRASS WIDOW - Baxter Theatre Masambe 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nathan Johannisen, Hayden Kramer - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London 55%

Christo Davis - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Maynardville Theatre 19%

Henry Underhay - ACTRESS - Pieter Toerien's Studio Theatre 17%

Wim Kenis and Mark Mwaba - TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre 7%

Gary Fargher - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Hannah Van Lennep - OKLAHOMA! - The Artscape Arena 16%

Shaelyn Hartley, Mrs Wormwood - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London 16%

Danelle Cronje - WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Teatro, Montecasino 15%

Kyra Strauss, Mr Wormwood - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London 10%

Nathan Ro - ACTRESS - Pieter Toerien's Studio Theatre 10%

Michael Human - OKLAHOMA! - The Artscape Arena 8%

Angela Balkovic - RISE! - St. Mary DSG Amphitheatre 8%

Uzulakhe Funani, Nigel - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London 7%

Kim Mortimer - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 6%

Tanya Smith - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 2%

Karla Britz - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 2%

Shaun Klaasen - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 1%

Matthew Esbach - SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Harmonie Mbunga - TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre 26%

Hannah Molyneux - TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre 23%

Kathryn Griffiths - TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre 16%

Wayne Ronne - TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre 14%

Codey Ashton - TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre 9%

Yuri Bahari-Leak - TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre 8%

Tami Schrire - TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre 4%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London 47%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Pieter Toerien's Studio Theatre 10%

RISE! - St. Mary DSG Amphitheatre 9%

SLEEPING BEAUTY - Masque Theatre 9%

STORYBOOK THEATRE - Peoples Theatre 7%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre 6%

CAN’T STAND STILL - National Arts Festival 4%

HOW TO HOLD THE WORLD - Multiple 3%

MR. HARE MEETS MR. MANDELA - Homecoming Centre 2%

WANDA - THE MUSICAL - Homecoming Centre 2%

