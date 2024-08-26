Washington Pavilion's Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium Celebrates One Year Anniversary!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Washington Pavilion will mark the one-year anniversary of the Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium on Saturday, August 31, 2024. This milestone follows the extensive renovations completed during the summer of 2023, which transformed the planetarium into a state-of-the-art destination for visitors from all over the region, thanks to a generous gift from the Dick and Kathy Sweetman family.

Since its grand reopening, the Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium has hosted a remarkable year of celestial events, immersive films and educational experiences that have captivated the Sioux Falls community and beyond. From breathtaking films that explore the mysteries of the universe to live solar eclipse events, the past year has been a testament to the power of space technology.

“The Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium has become a hub for space education, entertainment and inspiration. We're incredibly grateful for the community's support and are excited to celebrate this milestone with everyone who has made it possible,” says Madelyn Grogan, Director of Education and Museums for the Washington Pavilion.

To commemorate this special occasion, the Washington Pavilion invites the community to partake in anniversary celebrations with two exclusive offers. On Saturday, August 31, all film showings at the Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium will be offered at $1 off the regular ticket price. Additionally, guests can enjoy $1 off scoops of ice cream at Parlour, making it a fun day for visitors of all ages to gather and celebrate.

Stay up to date with current films and upcoming events at WashingtonPavilion.org/Planetarium.

Comments