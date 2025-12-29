Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards; MARY POPPINS Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! South Dakota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Dakota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Olivia Davis - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre 33%

WAITRESS

17%

Megan Gerlach -- Black Hills Playhouse

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

16%

Magdalen Eberle -- Augustana University

LEGALLY BLONDE

15%

Andrea Moore -- Black Hills Playhouse

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

5%

Whitney Rappana -- Good Night Theatre Collective

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

3%

Magen Richeal & Shannon Dancler -- The Premiere Playhouse

MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM

3%

Leigh Spencer -- The Premiere Playhouse

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

3%

Magen Richeal -- The Premiere Playhouse

A CHRISTMAS STORY

2%

Lisa Conlin -- Good Night Theatre Collective

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

2%

Emily Smith -- The Premiere Playhouse

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

Rebekah Merriman -- Good Night Theatre Collective

MARY POPPINS

24%

Bunny Christie -- Brookings Community Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

18%

Christina Olson -- Black Hills Playhouse

MARY POPPINS

11%

Macy Runge -- Brookings Community Theatre

WAITRESS

11%

Krissy Sneshkoff -- Black Hills Playhouse

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

9%

Amber Marisa Cook -- Black Hills Playhouse

THE BOOK OF WILL

8%

Sara Curran Ice -- Black Hills Playhouse

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

5%

Brittany Lewis -- The Premiere Playhouse

MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM

4%

Brittney Lewis -- The Premiere Playhouse

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

3%

Brittney Lewis -- The Premiere Playhouse

NOISES OFF!

2%

Brittany Lewis -- The Premiere Playhouse

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

Brittney Lewis -- The Premiere Playhouse

THE JOURNEY INSIDE

1%

Tami Grosvenor -- Lights Up Productions

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

64%

- The Premiere Playhouse

LIRA IN FLIGHT - SEASON 11

19%

- LiRa Dance Theatre Company

HEADLIGHTS THEATER FAREWELL PERFO

17%

- Headlights Theater

MARY POPPINS

31%

Mike Thompson -- Brookings Community Theatre

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

16%

Dan Workman -- Augustana University

WAITRESS

15%

Megan Gerlach -- Black Hills Playhouse

LEGALLY BLONDE

13%

Lisa Wipperling -- Black Hills Playhouse

SHREK

10%

Lucas Schreck -- Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia

MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM

5%

Jeff Larson -- The Premiere Playhouse

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

4%

Brittney Lewis, Abby Schwedhelm, -- The Premiere Playhouse

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

3%

Alex Newcomb Weiland -- The Premiere Playhouse

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Whitney Rappana -- Good Night Theatre Collective

FREAKY FRIDAY

1%

- The Premiere Playhouse

CHRISTMAS CAROL

1%

Jesse Jensen -- The Premiere Playhouse

THE JOURNEY INSIDE

0

Brent Grosvenor -- Lights Up Productions

CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS

28%

Jason Soren -- Brookings Community Theatre

MACBETH

20%

Jayna Gearhart Fitzsimmons -- Augustana University

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

19%

Rai Genna -- Black Hills Playhouse

EVERY BRILLIANT THING

12%

Ryan Bernier -- University of South Dakota

THE BOOK OF WILL

11%

Tom Schwans -- Black Hills Playhouse

NOISES OFF!

5%

Jesse Jensen -- The Premiere Playhouse

EDUCATING RITA

5%

Mo Hurley -- The Premiere Playhouse

LEGALLY BLONDE

20%

- Black Hills Playhouse

WAITRESS

19%

- Black Hills Playhouse

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

14%

- Augustana University

RABBIT HOLE

13%

- Brookings Community Theatre

CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS

9%

- Brookings Community Theatre

SHREK

9%

- Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia

CURTAIN CALL FOR A CURE

4%

- Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

4%

- The Premiere Playhouse

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

3%

- The Premiere Playhouse

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

3%

- The Premiere Playhouse

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

- Good Night Theatre Collective

THE DECADE GALA

1%

- Good Night Theatre Collective

THE JOURNEY INSIDE

0

- Lights Up Productions

MARY POPPINS

31%

Abigail Davis -- Brookings Community Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

13%

Christopher George Haug -- Black Hills Playhouse

LEGALLY BLONDE

11%

Stephen Azua -- Black Hills Playhouse

WAITRESS

9%

Nadirah Muhammad -- Black Hills Playhouse

WAITRESS

7%

Nadirah T. Harper -- Black Hills Playhouse

THE BOOK OF WILL

7%

Tyler Micheel -- Black Hills Playhouse

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

4%

Corey Shelsta -- The Premiere Playhouse

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

4%

Matt Cook -- Good Night Theatre Collective

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

4%

Alex Pikiben -- The Premiere Playhouse

A CHRISTMAS STORY

4%

Nick Zoia -- Good Night Theatre Collective

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

Nick Zoia -- Good Night Theatre Collective

THE JOURNEY INSUDE

2%

Aria Hailey -- Lights Up Productions

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

1%

Corey Shelsta -- The Premiere Playhouse

MARY POPPINS

34%

Noah Stremmel -- Brookings Community Theatre

WAITRESS

26%

Vonnie Houchin -- Black Hills Playhouse

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

16%

Jeremy Hegg -- Augustana University

LEGALLY BLONDE

10%

Vonnie Houchin -- Black Hills Playhouse

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

9%

Clay Ackerman -- The Premiere Playhouse

THE DECADE GALA

5%

Matt Morrison -- Good Night Theatre Collective

MARY POPPINS

36%

- Brookings Community Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

15%

- Black Hills Playhouse

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

13%

- Augustana University

WAITRESS

11%

- Black Hills Playhouse

COMPANY

8%

- University of South Dakota

SHREK

7%

- Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

4%

- The Premiere Playhouse

A CHRISTMAS STORY

3%

- Good Night Theatre Collective

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

1%

- Good Night Theatre Collective

THE JOURNEY INSIDE

0%

- Lights Up Productions

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

0%

- Good Night Theatre Collective

BABY, I'LL TURN THE SKY GREEN FOR YOU

28%

- University of South Dakota

RABBIT HOLE

28%

- Brookings Community Theatre

CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS

23%

- Brookings Community Theatre

AFTERMATH BY MIKENNAH OLESON

21%

- The Premiere Playhouse

MARY POPPINS

17%

Anders Brovold -- Brookings Community Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

15%

Sarah Grosse -- Black Hills Playhouse

MARY POPPINS

14%

Jeanna Brandsrud -- Brookings Community Theatre

WAITRESS

11%

Eden Mendez -- Black Hills Playhouse

MARY POPPINS

10%

Avery Retzer -- Brookings Community Theatre

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

10%

Liv Moeller -- Augustana University

SHREK

6%

Olivia Gill -- Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia

SHREK

4%

Mark Hajal -- Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia

WAITRESS

3%

Luke Boucvalt -- Black Hills Playhouse

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Luke Boucvalt -- Black Hills Playhouse

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Tristan Chasing Hawk -- Good Night Theatre Collective

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

1%

Jessica Ashton -- The Premiere Playhouse

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

1%

Kelsey Baade -- The Premiere Playhouse

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

1%

Tom Roberts -- The Premiere Playhouse

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

0%

Summer VamVeen -- The Premiere Playhouse

EVERY BRILLIANT THING

13%

Kaden Hopkins -- University of South Dakota

CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS

11%

Jacob Womack -- Brookings Community Theatre

MACBETH

10%

TJ Ashes -- Augustana University

39 STEPS

8%

Gabrielle Ochsner -- University of South Dakota

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

8%

Jason Reuter -- Black Hills Playhouse

THE BOOK OF WILL

7%

Dan Workman -- Black Hills Playhouse

RABBIT HOLE

7%

Chelsea Bieser -- Brookings Community Theatre

MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM

6%

Alex Newcomb Weiland -- The Premiere Playhouse

NOISES OFF!

6%

Abby Kustak -- The Premiere Playhouse

THE BOOK OF WILL

5%

Christopher Elst -- Black Hills Playhouse

CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS

4%

TJ Combs -- Brookings Community Theatre

39 STEPS

4%

Logan Culhane -- University of South Dakota

RABBIT HOLE

4%

Jarid Rychtarik -- Brookings Community Theatre

EDUCATING RITA

3%

Macie Lupica -- Monstrous Little Theatre

NOISES OFF!

2%

Casey Kustak -- The Premiere Playhouse

THE 39 STEPS

1%

Skyler Weaver -- University of South Dakota

EDUCATING RITA

1%

Mike Richards -- The Premiere Playhouse

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

19%

- Black Hills Playhouse

CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS

14%

- Brookings Community Theatre

THE BOOK OF WILL

14%

- Black Hills Playhouse

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT

13%

- The Premiere Playhouse

39 STEPS

11%

- University of South Dakota

EVERY BRILLIANT THING

10%

- University of South Dakota

RABBIT HOLE

10%

- Brookings Community Theatre

GILGAMESH

5%

- University of South Dakota

WOMEN PLAYING HAMLET

3%

- The Mighty Corson Art Players

EDUCATING RITA

2%

- The Premiere Playhouse

CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS

26%

Jason Soren -- Brookings Community Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

21%

Amber Marisa Cook & Christopher George Haug -- Black Hills Playhouse

WAITRESS

17%

Ben Kramer -- Black Hills Playhouse

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

14%

Kathy Voecks -- Black Hills Playhouse

THE BOOK OF WILL

10%

John Devlin -- Black Hills Playhouse

MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM

6%

Jill Clark -- The Premiere Playhouse

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

4%

Jill Clark -- The Premiere Playhouse

A SHERLOCK CAROL

3%

Logan Leavitt -- The Mighty Corson Art Players

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

21%

Rowan Sullivan -- Black Hills Playhouse

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

18%

Mal Lukomski -- The Premiere Playhouse

LEGALLY BLONDE

18%

Rowan Sullivan -- Black Hills Playhouse

WAITRESS

18%

Rowan Sullivan -- Black Hills Playhouse

MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM

15%

Alex Pikiben -- The Premiere Playhouse

THE BOOK OF WILL

10%

Rowan Sullivan -- Black Hills Playhouse

MARY POPPINS

19%

Jeanna Brandsrud -- Brookings Community Theatre

WAITRESS

13%

Sarah Grosse -- Black Hills Playhouse

MARY POPPINS

13%

Avery Stein -- Brookings Community Theatre

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL

10%

Brooke Scullen -- Augustana University

SHREK

9%

Simon Cole -- Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia

LEGALLY BLONDE

7%

Emily Wirkus -- Black Hills Playhouse

WAITRESS

7%

Skyler Weaver -- Black Hills Playhouse

WAITRESS

5%

John Kirk -- Black Hills Playhouse

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

4%

Mo Plastow -- The Premiere Playhouse

MARY POPPINS

3%

Mollie Moore -- Brookings Community Theatre

WAITRESS

2%

Mekelle Alisse -- Black Hills Playhouse

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Bob Wendland -- Good Night Theatre Collective

MARY POPPINS

2%

Clark Carruthers -- Brookings Community Theatre

SHREK

1%

Isaac Bullis -- Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia

MARY POPPINS

1%

Jason Soren -- Brookings Community Theatre

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

1%

Jessica Williams -- The Premiere Playhouse

THE BOOK OF WILL

18%

Kaden Hopkins -- Black Hills Playhouse

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

15%

Emily Wirkus -- Black Hills Playhouse

CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS

14%

Tiffanie Molengraaf -- Brookings Community Theatre

THE BOOK OF WILL

10%

Jeff Kingsbury -- Black Hills Playhouse

RABBIT HOLE

9%

Olivia Davis -- Brookings Community Theatre

MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM

8%

Devin Basart -- The Premiere Playhouse

RABBIT HOLE

7%

Michelle Mack -- Brookings Community Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

7%

Tyler Page -- Black Hills Playhouse

CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS

6%

Taylor Lauters -- Brookings Community Theatre

THE BOOK OF WILL

6%

Asia-Danielle Keane -- Black Hills Playhouse

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

65%

- The Premiere Playhouse

101 DALMATIONS KIDS

35%

- The Premiere Playhouse

39%

Brookings Community Theatre

32%

Black Hills Playhouse

14%

Augustana University

6%

Good Night Theatre Collective

3%

Premiere Playhouse

3%

The Premiere Playhouse

2%

The Mighty Corson Art Players

1%

Catalyst Theater Company

0%

The Crystal Theatre

Wrong region? Click here.

South Dakota Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. MARY POPPINS (Brookings Community Theatre) 35.8% of votes 2. LEGALLY BLONDE (Black Hills Playhouse) 15.2% of votes 3. DISASTER: THE MUSICAL (Augustana University) 13.2% of votes Vote Now!