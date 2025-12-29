 tracker
Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards; MARY POPPINS Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues through December 31, 2025.

By: Dec. 29, 2025
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Olivia Davis - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre 33%

Megan Gerlach - WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 17%

Magdalen Eberle - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Augustana University 16%

Andrea Moore - LEGALLY BLONDE - Black Hills Playhouse 15%

Whitney Rappana - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Good Night Theatre Collective 5%

Magen Richeal & Shannon Dancler - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

Leigh Spencer - MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

Magen Richeal - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

Lisa Conlin - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Good Night Theatre Collective 2%

Emily Smith - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 2%

Rebekah Merriman - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Good Night Theatre Collective 2%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bunny Christie - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre 24%

Christina Olson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Black Hills Playhouse 18%

Macy Runge - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre 11%

Krissy Sneshkoff - WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 11%

Amber Marisa Cook - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 9%

Sara Curran Ice - THE BOOK OF WILL - Black Hills Playhouse 8%

Brittany Lewis - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 5%

Brittney Lewis - MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Brittney Lewis - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

Brittany Lewis - NOISES OFF! - The Premiere Playhouse 2%

Brittney Lewis - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse 2%

Tami Grosvenor - THE JOURNEY INSIDE - Lights Up Productions 1%

Best Dance Production
9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 64%

LIRA IN FLIGHT - SEASON 11 - LiRa Dance Theatre Company 19%

HEADLIGHTS THEATER FAREWELL PERFO - Headlights Theater 17%

Best Direction Of A Musical
Mike Thompson - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre 31%

Dan Workman - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Augustana University 16%

Megan Gerlach - WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 15%

Lisa Wipperling - LEGALLY BLONDE - Black Hills Playhouse 13%

Lucas Schreck - SHREK - Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia 10%

Jeff Larson - MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - The Premiere Playhouse 5%

Brittney Lewis, Abby Schwedhelm, - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Alex Newcomb Weiland - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

Whitney Rappana - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Good Night Theatre Collective 2%

FREAKY FRIDAY - The Premiere Playhouse 1%

Jesse Jensen - CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse 1%

Brent Grosvenor - THE JOURNEY INSIDE - Lights Up Productions 0

Best Direction Of A Play
Jason Soren - CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS - Brookings Community Theatre 28%

Jayna Gearhart Fitzsimmons - MACBETH - Augustana University 20%

Rai Genna - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 19%

Ryan Bernier - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - University of South Dakota 12%

Tom Schwans - THE BOOK OF WILL - Black Hills Playhouse 11%

Jesse Jensen - NOISES OFF! - The Premiere Playhouse 5%

Mo Hurley - EDUCATING RITA - The Premiere Playhouse 5%

Best Ensemble
LEGALLY BLONDE - Black Hills Playhouse 20%

WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 19%

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Augustana University 14%

RABBIT HOLE - Brookings Community Theatre 13%

CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS - Brookings Community Theatre 9%

SHREK - Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia 9%

CURTAIN CALL FOR A CURE - Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia 4%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Good Night Theatre Collective 2%

THE DECADE GALA - Good Night Theatre Collective 1%

THE JOURNEY INSIDE - Lights Up Productions 0

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Abigail Davis - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre 31%

Christopher George Haug - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 13%

Stephen Azua - LEGALLY BLONDE - Black Hills Playhouse 11%

Nadirah Muhammad - WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 9%

Nadirah T. Harper - WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 7%

Tyler Micheel - THE BOOK OF WILL - Black Hills Playhouse 7%

Corey Shelsta - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Matt Cook - 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Good Night Theatre Collective 4%

Alex Pikiben - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Nick Zoia - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Good Night Theatre Collective 4%

Nick Zoia - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Good Night Theatre Collective 3%

Aria Hailey - THE JOURNEY INSUDE - Lights Up Productions 2%

Corey Shelsta - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Noah Stremmel - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre 34%

Vonnie Houchin - WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 26%

Jeremy Hegg - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Augustana University 16%

Vonnie Houchin - LEGALLY BLONDE - Black Hills Playhouse 10%

Clay Ackerman - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 9%

Matt Morrison - THE DECADE GALA - Good Night Theatre Collective 5%

Best Musical
MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre 36%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Black Hills Playhouse 15%

DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Augustana University 13%

WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 11%

COMPANY - University of South Dakota 8%

SHREK - Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia 7%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Good Night Theatre Collective 3%

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Good Night Theatre Collective 1%

THE JOURNEY INSIDE - Lights Up Productions 0%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Good Night Theatre Collective 0%

Best New Play Or Musical
BABY, I'LL TURN THE SKY GREEN FOR YOU - University of South Dakota 28%

RABBIT HOLE - Brookings Community Theatre 28%

CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS - Brookings Community Theatre 23%

AFTERMATH BY MIKENNAH OLESON - The Premiere Playhouse 21%

Best Performer In A Musical
Anders Brovold - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre 17%

Sarah Grosse - LEGALLY BLONDE - Black Hills Playhouse 15%

Jeanna Brandsrud - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre 14%

Eden Mendez - WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 11%

Avery Retzer - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre 10%

Liv Moeller - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Augustana University 10%

Olivia Gill - SHREK - Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia 6%

Mark Hajal - SHREK - Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia 4%

Luke Boucvalt - WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 3%

Luke Boucvalt - LEGALLY BLONDE - Black Hills Playhouse 2%

Tristan Chasing Hawk - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Good Night Theatre Collective 2%

Jessica Ashton - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 1%

Kelsey Baade - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 1%

Tom Roberts - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse 1%

Summer VamVeen - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 0%

Best Performer In A Play
Kaden Hopkins - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - University of South Dakota 13%

Jacob Womack - CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS - Brookings Community Theatre 11%

TJ Ashes - MACBETH - Augustana University 10%

Gabrielle Ochsner - 39 STEPS - University of South Dakota 8%

Jason Reuter - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 8%

Dan Workman - THE BOOK OF WILL - Black Hills Playhouse 7%

Chelsea Bieser - RABBIT HOLE - Brookings Community Theatre 7%

Alex Newcomb Weiland - MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - The Premiere Playhouse 6%

Abby Kustak - NOISES OFF! - The Premiere Playhouse 6%

Christopher Elst - THE BOOK OF WILL - Black Hills Playhouse 5%

TJ Combs - CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS - Brookings Community Theatre 4%

Logan Culhane - 39 STEPS - University of South Dakota 4%

Jarid Rychtarik - RABBIT HOLE - Brookings Community Theatre 4%

Macie Lupica - EDUCATING RITA - Monstrous Little Theatre 3%

Casey Kustak - NOISES OFF! - The Premiere Playhouse 2%

Skyler Weaver - THE 39 STEPS - University of South Dakota 1%

Mike Richards - EDUCATING RITA - The Premiere Playhouse 1%

Best Play
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 19%

CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS - Brookings Community Theatre 14%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Black Hills Playhouse 14%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT - The Premiere Playhouse 13%

39 STEPS - University of South Dakota 11%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - University of South Dakota 10%

RABBIT HOLE - Brookings Community Theatre 10%

GILGAMESH - University of South Dakota 5%

WOMEN PLAYING HAMLET - The Mighty Corson Art Players 3%

EDUCATING RITA - The Premiere Playhouse 2%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jason Soren - CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS - Brookings Community Theatre 26%

Amber Marisa Cook & Christopher George Haug - LEGALLY BLONDE - Black Hills Playhouse 21%

Ben Kramer - WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 17%

Kathy Voecks - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 14%

John Devlin - THE BOOK OF WILL - Black Hills Playhouse 10%

Jill Clark - MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - The Premiere Playhouse 6%

Jill Clark - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Logan Leavitt - A SHERLOCK CAROL - The Mighty Corson Art Players 3%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rowan Sullivan - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 21%

Mal Lukomski - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 18%

Rowan Sullivan - LEGALLY BLONDE - Black Hills Playhouse 18%

Rowan Sullivan - WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 18%

Alex Pikiben - MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - The Premiere Playhouse 15%

Rowan Sullivan - THE BOOK OF WILL - Black Hills Playhouse 10%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jeanna Brandsrud - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre 19%

Sarah Grosse - WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 13%

Avery Stein - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre 13%

Brooke Scullen - DISASTER: THE MUSICAL - Augustana University 10%

Simon Cole - SHREK - Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia 9%

Emily Wirkus - LEGALLY BLONDE - Black Hills Playhouse 7%

Skyler Weaver - WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 7%

John Kirk - WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 5%

Mo Plastow - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Mollie Moore - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre 3%

Mekelle Alisse - WAITRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 2%

Bob Wendland - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Good Night Theatre Collective 2%

Clark Carruthers - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre 2%

Isaac Bullis - SHREK - Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia 1%

Jason Soren - MARY POPPINS - Brookings Community Theatre 1%

Jessica Williams - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kaden Hopkins - THE BOOK OF WILL - Black Hills Playhouse 18%

Emily Wirkus - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 15%

Tiffanie Molengraaf - CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS - Brookings Community Theatre 14%

Jeff Kingsbury - THE BOOK OF WILL - Black Hills Playhouse 10%

Olivia Davis - RABBIT HOLE - Brookings Community Theatre 9%

Devin Basart - MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - The Premiere Playhouse 8%

Michelle Mack - RABBIT HOLE - Brookings Community Theatre 7%

Tyler Page - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Black Hills Playhouse 7%

Taylor Lauters - CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS - Brookings Community Theatre 6%

Asia-Danielle Keane - THE BOOK OF WILL - Black Hills Playhouse 6%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 65%

101 DALMATIONS KIDS - The Premiere Playhouse 35%

Favorite Local Theatre
Brookings Community Theatre 39%

Black Hills Playhouse 32%

Augustana University 14%

Good Night Theatre Collective 6%

Premiere Playhouse 3%

The Premiere Playhouse 3%

The Mighty Corson Art Players 2%

Catalyst Theater Company 1%

The Crystal Theatre 0%

