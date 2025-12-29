Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards; MARY POPPINS Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for South Dakota & beyond.
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Olivia Davis
- MARY POPPINS
- Brookings Community Theatre
33%
Megan Gerlach
- WAITRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
17%
Magdalen Eberle
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Augustana University
16%
Andrea Moore
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Black Hills Playhouse
15%
Whitney Rappana
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Good Night Theatre Collective
5%
Magen Richeal & Shannon Dancler
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
3%
Leigh Spencer
- MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM
- The Premiere Playhouse
3%
Magen Richeal
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
3%
Lisa Conlin
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Good Night Theatre Collective
2%
Emily Smith
- HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
2%
Rebekah Merriman
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Good Night Theatre Collective
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bunny Christie
- MARY POPPINS
- Brookings Community Theatre
24%
Christina Olson
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Black Hills Playhouse
18%
Macy Runge
- MARY POPPINS
- Brookings Community Theatre
11%
Krissy Sneshkoff
- WAITRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
11%
Amber Marisa Cook
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
9%
Sara Curran Ice
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Black Hills Playhouse
8%
Brittany Lewis
- HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
5%
Brittney Lewis
- MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM
- The Premiere Playhouse
4%
Brittney Lewis
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
3%
Brittany Lewis
- NOISES OFF!
- The Premiere Playhouse
2%
Brittney Lewis
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Premiere Playhouse
2%
Tami Grosvenor
- THE JOURNEY INSIDE
- Lights Up Productions
1%
Best Dance Production 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
64%LIRA IN FLIGHT - SEASON 11
- LiRa Dance Theatre Company
19%HEADLIGHTS THEATER FAREWELL PERFO
- Headlights Theater
17%Best Direction Of A Musical
Mike Thompson
- MARY POPPINS
- Brookings Community Theatre
31%
Dan Workman
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Augustana University
16%
Megan Gerlach
- WAITRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
15%
Lisa Wipperling
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Black Hills Playhouse
13%
Lucas Schreck
- SHREK
- Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia
10%
Jeff Larson
- MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM
- The Premiere Playhouse
5%
Brittney Lewis, Abby Schwedhelm,
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
4%
Alex Newcomb Weiland
- HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
3%
Whitney Rappana
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Good Night Theatre Collective
2%FREAKY FRIDAY
- The Premiere Playhouse
1%
Jesse Jensen
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Premiere Playhouse
1%
Brent Grosvenor
- THE JOURNEY INSIDE
- Lights Up Productions
0Best Direction Of A Play
Jason Soren
- CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS
- Brookings Community Theatre
28%
Jayna Gearhart Fitzsimmons
- MACBETH
- Augustana University
20%
Rai Genna
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
19%
Ryan Bernier
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- University of South Dakota
12%
Tom Schwans
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Black Hills Playhouse
11%
Jesse Jensen
- NOISES OFF!
- The Premiere Playhouse
5%
Mo Hurley
- EDUCATING RITA
- The Premiere Playhouse
5%Best Ensemble LEGALLY BLONDE
- Black Hills Playhouse
20%WAITRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
19%DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Augustana University
14%RABBIT HOLE
- Brookings Community Theatre
13%CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS
- Brookings Community Theatre
9%SHREK
- Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia
9%CURTAIN CALL FOR A CURE
- Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia
4%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Premiere Playhouse
4%9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
3%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- The Premiere Playhouse
3%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Good Night Theatre Collective
2%THE DECADE GALA
- Good Night Theatre Collective
1%THE JOURNEY INSIDE
- Lights Up Productions
0Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Abigail Davis
- MARY POPPINS
- Brookings Community Theatre
31%
Christopher George Haug
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
13%
Stephen Azua
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Black Hills Playhouse
11%
Nadirah Muhammad
- WAITRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
9%
Nadirah T. Harper
- WAITRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
7%
Tyler Micheel
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Black Hills Playhouse
7%
Corey Shelsta
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
4%
Matt Cook
- 25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Good Night Theatre Collective
4%
Alex Pikiben
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- The Premiere Playhouse
4%
Nick Zoia
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Good Night Theatre Collective
4%
Nick Zoia
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Good Night Theatre Collective
3%
Aria Hailey
- THE JOURNEY INSUDE
- Lights Up Productions
2%
Corey Shelsta
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Premiere Playhouse
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Noah Stremmel
- MARY POPPINS
- Brookings Community Theatre
34%
Vonnie Houchin
- WAITRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
26%
Jeremy Hegg
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Augustana University
16%
Vonnie Houchin
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Black Hills Playhouse
10%
Clay Ackerman
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
9%
Matt Morrison
- THE DECADE GALA
- Good Night Theatre Collective
5%Best Musical MARY POPPINS
- Brookings Community Theatre
36%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Black Hills Playhouse
15%DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Augustana University
13%WAITRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
11%COMPANY
- University of South Dakota
8%SHREK
- Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia
7%9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
4%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Good Night Theatre Collective
3%25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Good Night Theatre Collective
1%THE JOURNEY INSIDE
- Lights Up Productions
0%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Good Night Theatre Collective
0%Best New Play Or Musical BABY, I'LL TURN THE SKY GREEN FOR YOU
- University of South Dakota
28%RABBIT HOLE
- Brookings Community Theatre
28%CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS
- Brookings Community Theatre
23%AFTERMATH BY MIKENNAH OLESON
- The Premiere Playhouse
21%Best Performer In A Musical
Anders Brovold
- MARY POPPINS
- Brookings Community Theatre
17%
Sarah Grosse
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Black Hills Playhouse
15%
Jeanna Brandsrud
- MARY POPPINS
- Brookings Community Theatre
14%
Eden Mendez
- WAITRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
11%
Avery Retzer
- MARY POPPINS
- Brookings Community Theatre
10%
Liv Moeller
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Augustana University
10%
Olivia Gill
- SHREK
- Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia
6%
Mark Hajal
- SHREK
- Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia
4%
Luke Boucvalt
- WAITRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
3%
Luke Boucvalt
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Black Hills Playhouse
2%
Tristan Chasing Hawk
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Good Night Theatre Collective
2%
Jessica Ashton
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
1%
Kelsey Baade
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
1%
Tom Roberts
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- The Premiere Playhouse
1%
Summer VamVeen
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
0%Best Performer In A Play
Kaden Hopkins
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- University of South Dakota
13%
Jacob Womack
- CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS
- Brookings Community Theatre
11%
TJ Ashes
- MACBETH
- Augustana University
10%
Gabrielle Ochsner
- 39 STEPS
- University of South Dakota
8%
Jason Reuter
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
8%
Dan Workman
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Black Hills Playhouse
7%
Chelsea Bieser
- RABBIT HOLE
- Brookings Community Theatre
7%
Alex Newcomb Weiland
- MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM
- The Premiere Playhouse
6%
Abby Kustak
- NOISES OFF!
- The Premiere Playhouse
6%
Christopher Elst
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Black Hills Playhouse
5%
TJ Combs
- CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS
- Brookings Community Theatre
4%
Logan Culhane
- 39 STEPS
- University of South Dakota
4%
Jarid Rychtarik
- RABBIT HOLE
- Brookings Community Theatre
4%
Macie Lupica
- EDUCATING RITA
- Monstrous Little Theatre
3%
Casey Kustak
- NOISES OFF!
- The Premiere Playhouse
2%
Skyler Weaver
- THE 39 STEPS
- University of South Dakota
1%
Mike Richards
- EDUCATING RITA
- The Premiere Playhouse
1%Best Play MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
19%CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS
- Brookings Community Theatre
14%THE BOOK OF WILL
- Black Hills Playhouse
14%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT
- The Premiere Playhouse
13%39 STEPS
- University of South Dakota
11%EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- University of South Dakota
10%RABBIT HOLE
- Brookings Community Theatre
10%GILGAMESH
- University of South Dakota
5%WOMEN PLAYING HAMLET
- The Mighty Corson Art Players
3%EDUCATING RITA
- The Premiere Playhouse
2%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jason Soren
- CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS
- Brookings Community Theatre
26%
Amber Marisa Cook & Christopher George Haug
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Black Hills Playhouse
21%
Ben Kramer
- WAITRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
17%
Kathy Voecks
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
14%
John Devlin
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Black Hills Playhouse
10%
Jill Clark
- MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM
- The Premiere Playhouse
6%
Jill Clark
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
4%
Logan Leavitt
- A SHERLOCK CAROL
- The Mighty Corson Art Players
3%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rowan Sullivan
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
21%
Mal Lukomski
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
18%
Rowan Sullivan
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Black Hills Playhouse
18%
Rowan Sullivan
- WAITRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
18%
Alex Pikiben
- MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM
- The Premiere Playhouse
15%
Rowan Sullivan
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Black Hills Playhouse
10%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jeanna Brandsrud
- MARY POPPINS
- Brookings Community Theatre
19%
Sarah Grosse
- WAITRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
13%
Avery Stein
- MARY POPPINS
- Brookings Community Theatre
13%
Brooke Scullen
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Augustana University
10%
Simon Cole
- SHREK
- Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia
9%
Emily Wirkus
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Black Hills Playhouse
7%
Skyler Weaver
- WAITRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
7%
John Kirk
- WAITRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
5%
Mo Plastow
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
4%
Mollie Moore
- MARY POPPINS
- Brookings Community Theatre
3%
Mekelle Alisse
- WAITRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
2%
Bob Wendland
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Good Night Theatre Collective
2%
Clark Carruthers
- MARY POPPINS
- Brookings Community Theatre
2%
Isaac Bullis
- SHREK
- Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia
1%
Jason Soren
- MARY POPPINS
- Brookings Community Theatre
1%
Jessica Williams
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kaden Hopkins
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Black Hills Playhouse
18%
Emily Wirkus
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
15%
Tiffanie Molengraaf
- CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS
- Brookings Community Theatre
14%
Jeff Kingsbury
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Black Hills Playhouse
10%
Olivia Davis
- RABBIT HOLE
- Brookings Community Theatre
9%
Devin Basart
- MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM
- The Premiere Playhouse
8%
Michelle Mack
- RABBIT HOLE
- Brookings Community Theatre
7%
Tyler Page
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Black Hills Playhouse
7%
Taylor Lauters
- CHARLIE COX RUNS WITH SCISSORS
- Brookings Community Theatre
6%
Asia-Danielle Keane
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Black Hills Playhouse
6%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL
- The Premiere Playhouse
65%101 DALMATIONS KIDS
- The Premiere Playhouse
35%Favorite Local Theatre
Brookings Community Theatre
39%
Black Hills Playhouse
32%
Augustana University
14%
Good Night Theatre Collective
6%
Premiere Playhouse
3%
The Premiere Playhouse
3%
The Mighty Corson Art Players
2%
Catalyst Theater Company
1%
The Crystal Theatre
0%