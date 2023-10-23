Washington Pavilion Launches New Art Consulting Services

The Visual Arts Center team at the Washington Pavilion will offer comprehensive Art Consulting services, aimed at transforming spaces into visually impactful environments that go beyond aesthetics to inspire creativity and enrich life.

“Our team of expert curators and project coordinators have established extensive relationships with many talented regional artists,” says Darrin Smith, President and CEO of Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “These connections make us uniquely qualified to help create impressive spaces for any business or residence, and clients are thrilled with our work.”

Art is a powerful medium that transcends mere decoration; it has the potential to elevate the atmosphere of any space and contribute to your overall well-being. Seasoned experts are available to guide individuals, businesses and public institutions through the process of curating their spaces with carefully selected artworks.

Services include:

Art Selection and Acquisition

Art Customization

Brokerage

Curation

Legacy Consultation

Condition Assessment

Conservation and Framing Recommendations

Installation Coordination

The Visual Arts Center team includes Lead Curator Jana Anderson, Assistant Curator Erin Castle and Project Coordinator Sarah Goth. Together the team boasts a combined industry experience of more than 40 years. Whether in healthcare, financial, real estate or residential settings, our team has the expertise to nurture every project from ideation to installation.

To schedule an art consultation, contact Cameron Ostrom, Director of Sales and Administration, at 605-731-2327 or costrom@WashingtonPavilion.org. Learn more about our Art Consulting services, hear from our clients and meet our curation team at Click Here.

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration, arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations.