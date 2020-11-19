Washington Pavilion Invites The Community To Its First Annual Pavilion Christmas Market

The Washington Pavilion is excited to announce a new holiday tradition - its first annual and first of its kind in Sioux Falls - The Pavilion Christmas Market. Experience an active schedule of fun and festive, safe events for children and adults throughout the season. The Pavilion will host a wide variety of indoor and outdoor programs including Saturday holiday festivals, Santa visits, performing arts entertainment, a well-known holiday movie and awe-inspiring outdoor displays including a four-story, beautifully adorned Christmas tree and nightly light show, and more.

"We are so excited to provide a great new set of holiday opportunities to our community this season," said Darrin Smith, President and CEO. "From Saturday festivals, great holiday shows and entertainment, Santa visits, character appearances, a nightly outdoor light show, vendor fairs and the largest, most amazing Christmas tree - something I would coin as the 'Rockefeller tree of Sioux Falls' - we couldn't be happier to provide some extra holiday cheer and help lift our community's spirits at a time when we could all use it."

Delight in the beautifully decorated 40-foot Christmas tree located at the corner of 11th Street and Main Ave. Join us for free cookies and hot cocoa, sponsored by HyVee, on Friday, November 27 at 7 p.m. as special guests help light up Sioux Falls' largest Christmas tree, sponsored by the residents of Washington Square.

Visit our Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden adorned with stunning holiday trees, lights, garland and decorations including a sleigh for family photo-taking opportunities. Enjoy a breathtaking outdoor light show synced to favorite holiday songs. Check our website for light show schedules.

The free events will feature children's arts, crafts and science activities, interact with popular characters such as an Ice Queen, Ice Princess, Elf, Bat Hero and more, enjoy holiday-themed photo-taking opportunities, view holiday décor including trees and lights, browse and shop a variety of vendors, meet mascot Radley Rex, enjoy delectable food and beverages - and more.

Festival of Trees and Lights | November 28, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Snowflake Festival | December 5, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Festival of Holiday Traditions | December 12, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Santa Festival | December 19, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

New Year's Festival | December 31, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Each festival includes a vendor fair for attendees to browse and shop from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Located in the Washington Pavilion lobbies and free to the public, the booths will showcase health, home décor, beauty, art, wellness and more. Check our website for more details.

Each Saturday we have a festival, the young and the young-at-heart can interact with characters such as an Ice Queen, Ice Princess, Elf, Cowgirl and more. Check our festivals website for details.

Enjoy an assortment of food and beverages. Menus include hearty chili, hot dogs, walking tacos, desserts, hot chocolate, apple cider, adult beverages and more available to purchase.

Additional festival details available at our website. Sponsors include First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard, Schoeneman's and SDN Communications.

Come see Santa, tell him your wish list and visit his workshop to send a letter to the North Pole.

Santa Schedule

Saturday, December 12 from noon to 3 p.m.

Saturday, December 19 from noon to 3 p.m.

Bring your camera to take photos. Santa will be wearing a mask, per City of Sioux Falls ordinance, and will have physical distancing options. He has a plan in place for photo opportunities. Check our website for additional details.

See Santa's workshop, write him a letter or help in toy production and gift-giving all while enjoying a festive holiday theme. Located in the Raven's Children Studio in the Visual Arts Center; paid museum admission required.

The Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater Center has a host of in-person and virtual opportunities to enjoy holiday concerts, musicals and a classic movie.

The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts presents this production based on the beloved holiday film, hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. Visit our website for details and to purchase tickets. Location: Orpheum Theater, 315 N. Phillips Avenue.

December 16-19, 2020 | 7 p.m.

December 19 & 20, 2020 | 2 p.m.

Dec 1-13, Orpheum Theater Center

Dec 3, Washington Pavilion

Dec 6, Washington Pavilion

Dec 6, Washington Pavilion

Available December 8-31, 2020, On-Demand, Virtual Event

Streaming December 11, 2020 | 7:30 p.m., from the Comfort of Your Own Home

Dec 12-13, Washington Pavilion

Dec 18, Washington Pavilion

Dec 19, Washington Pavilion

Streaming Available December 19, 2020 at 7 p.m. until January 2, 2021 at 11 p.m., from the Comfort of Your Own Home

Polar Express Movie - Wells Fargo CineDome. Showing 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays Dec 5-27, and Dec 28 and Dec 31. Cocoa and cookies are available for purchase. Tickets go on sale Nov 23. Sponsored by Eide Bailly.

For more information on times, dates, hours and additional activities, please visit www.washingtonpavilion.org/happyholidays. Face masks are required at all festivals and events.

Looking for that special gift of an experience your loved ones will remember for years to come? Now is a great time to become a member or purchase a Pavilion Bucks gift card.

Membership Specials - Become a member at holiday savings.

Pavilion Bucks - Give the gift of a Washington Pavilion experience.

