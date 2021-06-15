Washington Pavilion Hosts Premier Arts Fundraising Event

The Washington Pavilion is excited to announce its annual fundraiser, the 2021 Arts Night: Catalyst. The event will be held Thursday, June 17 in the Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden and Mary W. Sommervold Hall Stage.

The premier arts gala includes delicious food, fine art and competitive bidding in support of the Visual Arts Center and the Washington Pavilion. The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes a social hour, gourmet dinner and live and silent auctions.

The entire event, including auctions, will be livestreamed, giving supporters the opportunity to attend and participate in the night's excitement from anywhere.

More than 30 pieces of art by local and regional artists will be featured in the auctions. The artwork was on display in the Arts Night 2021: Catalyst exhibition in the Everist Gallery in the Visual Arts Center from April 2 to June 13.

The auctions also feature a variety of special experience packages, ranging from sporting events to vacations. Many of the items from these packages were donated by local artists, patrons and businesses.

For an opportunity to view all auction packages prior the event, visit our auction website. Silent auction items are now available for bidding.

"We define catalyst as a person or thing precipitating change with enthusiasm and energy that inspires others to do the same. We couldn't ask for a better descriptor for the roles art and science play in our lives today," said Darrin Smith, Washington Pavilion President & CEO. "We can't wait to bring our valued donors back together in support of our mission to inspire, educate, entertain and enrich the community."

The event will also recognize Emeritus Award Recipient Larry Toll and Corporate Honoree Citi.

Tickets include admission to a gourmet dinner and auction and may be purchased by contacting Katharine Hults at 605.731.2377 or khults@washingtonpavilion.org.