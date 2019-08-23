Washington Pavilion Celebrates The Sidewalk Arts Festival

As the end of summer gets closer, so does one of the longest running festivals in Sioux Falls. The 56th Annual Sidewalk Arts Festival is Saturday, September 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission to this exciting and fun-filled day is FREE. This annual event is a fundraiser for the Visual Arts Center at the Washington Pavilion.

The region's largest one-day outdoor arts festival takes place in Downtown Sioux Falls on the streets surrounding the Washington Pavilion: Main and Dakota Avenue between 10th and 12th Street, 11th Street from Main west to Minnesota Avenue and in the parking lots south of the Pavilion.

More than 260 fine art, folk art, craft, nonprofit and food vendors will be in attendance. The Great Western Bank parking ramp will be converted into an area to enjoy food and beverage vendors. There will also be several fun and exciting activities for children in the Children's Studio, located in the parking lot south of the Washington Pavilion near the Wells Fargo CineDome.

Additional FREE entertainment will be offered in the Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden located on the north side of the Washington Pavilion.

The Washington Pavilion mascot, Radley Rex, is scheduled to appear in the Children's Studio at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Entertainment artists and times are subject to change.

The Visual Arts Center and the Kirby Science Discovery Center museums inside the Washington Pavilion will be open with reduced admission.

Major sponsors of the Sidewalk Arts Festival include Billion Toyota of Sioux Falls, Howalt-McDowell Insurance and Pepsi. Partner Sponsors include AARP, Bath Fitter, Code Ninjas, Dynamic Spine Chiropractic Health Center, Farrell's eXtreme Bodyshaping, Gardner's Wisconsin Cheese & Sausage, Highest Health Chiropractic, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Oh My Cupcakes!, Plains Commerce Bank, Rainbow Comics, Cards and Collectibles, SafeSplash Swim School, Xcel Energy, Your Home Improvement Company and State Farm - Jerry Priebe. In-Kind Sponsors include Coffea, Party Land and Waste Management. Midwest Communications is the media partner. Pop booths will be sponsored by First PREMIER Bank PREMIER Bankcard, Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls, RL Real Estate Group and Wells Fargo.





