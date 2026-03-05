Spotlight Theatre Company to Present Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA: Youth Edition

🎭 NEW! South Dakota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Dakota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Spotlight Theatre Company at the Washington Pavilion invites audiences to wonder at the magic of Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA: Youth Edition at the Orpheum Theater Center from March 12-15, 2026.



Step into the story of Cinderella, a young woman whose life of chores and cruelty under her stepmother and stepsisters changes when a fairy godmother appears and a night at the royal ball transforms everything. Filled with humor, heart and beloved songs, Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA: Youth Edition brings this timeless fairytale to life on stage in a way that will delight audiences of all ages.



“We're thrilled to open our spring season with a story that so many families know and love,” says Debbi Jones, Senior Program Specialist for Spotlight Theatre Company. “This cast and crew have poured so much heart and dedication into the production. It's a wonderful chance for audiences to see young performers grow in confidence, creativity and collaboration while bringing a classic story to life on stage.”

Spotlight Theatre Company provides students aged 6–18 with opportunities to showcase their talents in professional-level theatre performances throughout the community. Generous support from sponsors Avera, The First National Bank in Sioux Falls, Empowered Girls Coach, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Parkway Orthodontics and Children's Dental Center has made Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA: Youth Edition performances possible.



Don't miss this heartfelt tale of courage, kindness and the power of dreams! To purchase tickets, go to SiouxFallsOrpheum.com or visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.