Zwarte Comes to The Alliance in Sioux Falls

🎭 NEW! South Dakota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Dakota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Zwarte, the South Dakota rock band has been tearing up stages since the ‘80s with their electric performances and rowdy energy. They will be making a stop at The Alliance on Friday, April 10.

Tickets start at $25.00 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, February 27, at 10 a.m.

About Zwarte

South Dakota’s Zwarte’ was formed in 1987 by singer/guitarist Randall Zwart and drummer Bob Zwart. The brothers played straight-ahead hard rock with a slightly rootsy feel, and when joined by guitarist Eddie Filarecki and bassist Baron Duncam, released albums like 1999 Zwarte’ IV: We Came Here. Loud American followed a year later. ~ Heather Phares, Rovi Randall Grant Zwart had a passion for music and a drive to work harder than most. His very first band, Silver Star, played at the Dell Rapids Sy Mary Prom when he was still in junior high.

Later on, Randall and his brother Bob formed the band Zwarte. The band was primarily a cover band in the mid-eighties, with a few singers fronting for them. However, everything changed when Randall began to sing his songs instead of delegating them to other people’s voices.

In 1992, the debut record, simply titled ZWARTE, was released and became a classic. Fans came to shows in droves, and Zwarte became a band that the whole Midwest and beyond would come to embrace and enjoy. Zwarte went on to release another 13 records. In 2015, on the 13th record titled Lucky 13, Randall was awarded the Los Angeles Music Awards (LAMA AWARDS) for producer’s choice and outstanding TV theme song titled “Take the Ride to Sturgis”.

His guitar style, writing method, and infectious songs made Zwarte easily identifiable. His guitar and his music were his companions and a significant driving force until the very end of his life at age 57 on April 10th, 2020. On this date, Randall lost his battle with cancer. He is terribly missed by his family, siblings, and Zwarte fans everywhere. RIP Randall Grant Zwart.