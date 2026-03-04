Washington Pavilion To Host Ag Day Community Event

🎭 NEW! South Dakota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Dakota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Washington Pavilion will host its annual Ag Day on Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. across the first, second, and third floor lobbies. The free event recognizes farmers, ranchers, and others working in agriculture while highlighting the role the industry plays in South Dakota communities.

Ag Day will feature a range of interactive activities designed to introduce visitors to agricultural practices and the resources agriculture provides. Planned activities include baby piglets and chicks, book readings, demonstrations, and additional educational experiences presented by participating organizations.

“We're grateful to the many sponsors who helped bring this event to life,” said Madelyn Grogan, Director of Education and Museums at the Washington Pavilion. “Ag Day is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the people and industries that help provide the food, materials and resources we rely on every day. We invite the whole community to join us at the Washington Pavilion to enjoy SDSU ice cream, connect with agriculture professionals and explore the many interactive experiences our partners have planned.”

The Washington Pavilion hosts Ag Day each year to promote agriculture across the Midwest and to share how the industry contributes to many of the products people use in everyday life. Producers, agricultural associations, corporations, universities, government agencies, and other organizations will participate in the event.

Sponsors of Ag Day include the South Dakota Corn Utilization Council, South Dakota Beef Industry Council, Butler Machinery, Smithfield Foods, Dakota Layers, Farm Credit Services of America, Pipestone, South Dakota Grassland Coalition, Prairie Farms Dairy, South Dakota Farmers Union, South Dakota Soybean Checkoff, CHS Inc., Hefty Seed Company, Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce, South Dakota Pork Producers Council, Blue Sky Vegetable Co., Bel Brands USA, 'hood Magazine, C & R Supply Inc., and Tri-State Neighbor.

Attendees are also encouraged to continue their visit by purchasing museum admission to explore more than 100 science exhibits in the Kirby Science Discovery Center and eight art galleries in the Visual Arts Center.

Ag Day is free to attend. Additional information about activities is available at WashingtonPavilion.org/AgDay.