Washington Pavilion 2025 Summer Camps Are Now on Sale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Make plans for your kiddo to have a summer full of learning and fun with summer camps at the Washington Pavilion! Their summer camp lineup offers hands-on learning experiences for every age group that incorporate all the fantastic opportunities we have to offer.

“From Little Builders and Kinetic Art to Mini Golf and Robots in Action, this year's camps are packed with exciting, interactive opportunities for kids,” says Madelyn Grogan, Director of Education and Museums. “Parents can easily explore options online by age group and customize schedules to fit their kids' interests and summer plans.”

At the Washington Pavilion, summer camps provide a safe, fun and enriching environment for learners of all ages. Led by a team of passionate professionals — including educators, artists and college students — our camps combine expert instruction with innovative activities that ignite curiosity and encourage exploration.

Camps are generally Monday through Thursday from either 8:30 a.m.–12 p.m. or 1–4:30 p.m. Lunch Bunch, a supervised lunch hour, is available for an additional fee, making it a full day of fun if your child is registered for both morning and afternoon camps.

Most summer camps are $140 each for donors, subscribers and museums members and $156 each for the public. Financial assistance is available. Visit our website for a scholarship application and further details.

Don't miss out on summer camps offered through Spotlight Theatre Company (formerly Dakota Academy of Performing Arts) as well, in which kids as young as 6 years of age can act, sing, dance and learn the behind-the-scenes aspects of theatre production. Pricing and schedules vary depending on the camp. The Washington Pavilion also has teamed up with Dakota News Now to offer a Media Camp for students aged 14–17.

Classes fill up quickly, so don't wait to enroll your child! Register online at WashingtonPavilion.org/SummerCamps or stop by the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.

Comments