Tickets On Sale Now For Dakota Academy Of Performing Arts Fall Performance Series

Tickets on sale now for Dakota Academy of Performing Arts fall performance series featuring Disney's FROZEN Jr., THE LIGHTNING THIEF, and A CHRISTMAS LINE.

Sep. 22, 2023

Tickets On Sale Now For Dakota Academy Of Performing Arts Fall Performance Series

This fall, talented youth actors will present three amazing shows, including Disney's FROZEN Jr., THE LIGHTNING THIEF and A CHRISTMAS LINE. Tickets are now on sale for the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts fall performance series!

Disney's FROZEN Jr. | October 26–29 | Orpheum Theater Center

Disney's FROZEN Jr. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical that brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life on stage. Featuring the emotional journeys of two princesses, this show explores true love and acceptance of one another. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood.

THE LIGHTNING THIEF | November 16–19 | Orpheum Theater Center

When teenager Percy Jackson discovers he's a demigod, he and his friends embark on an epic journey to find Zeus' missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods. This action-packed, mythical adventure is perfect for all ages!

A CHRISTMAS LINE | December 15–16 | Belbas Theater, Washington Pavilion

It's the casting call for the annual holiday production and a lineup of familiar North Pole faces make the first cut. Find out what happens when three Elves, a not-so-famous Reindeer, a stage-worthy Snowman, Mrs. Claus herself and regular kid Cameron are put to the test by their director — Santa Claus!

Youth ages 6–18 showcase their talent in this performance series. The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts is both a great introduction to shows for theater novices and a time-honored series for seasoned patrons.

The performances are made possible by generous sponsors: Mount Marty University, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Avera and The First National Bank in Sioux Falls.

To purchase tickets, go to WashingtonPavilion.org/DAPA or visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration, arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.




