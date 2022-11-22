Third Annual Washington Pavilion Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Set For This Friday
The event will take place on Friday, November 25.
It's the most wonderful time of the year! The Washington Pavilion invites the community to make magical memories together with family and friends at its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, November 25.
Delight in the beautifully decorated 45-foot Christmas tree located outside the Washington Pavilion at the corner of 11th Street and Main Avenue. Attendees can enjoy live entertainment with holiday music by the local band The 1270's, a 50s and 60s band known for playing classic golden oldies, starting at 5:45 p.m. Enjoy free cookies and hot cocoa, sponsored by HyVee, as special guests help light up Sioux Falls' largest Christmas tree, sponsored by POET, at 6:25 p.m.
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and Washington Pavilion President and CEO Darrin Smith will make remarks.
"The tree lighting ceremony at the Pavilion has quickly become an incredible holiday tradition in our downtown. I'm particularly excited this year to have several kids and families from Whittier Middle School there to flip the switch and kick off the holiday season," says Mayor TenHaken.
Attendees are also invited to the Downtown Sioux Falls Parade of Lights beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The tree will be on display from dusk to dawn through the end of December. For more information on holiday programs and activities, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org/HappyHolidays.
