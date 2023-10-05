The Washington Pavilion To Host SPOOKY SCIENCE: An “Eerie-sistible” Day of Fun!

A Day of Halloween-Themed Activities at Spooky Science

By: Oct. 05, 2023

The Washington Pavilion To Host SPOOKY SCIENCE: An “Eerie-sistible” Day of Fun!

The Washington Pavilion will host our annual Spooky Science event on Saturday, October 21, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Spooky Science is a day filled with interactive Halloween-themed activities throughout the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center.

“Our Spooky Science event is an annual favorite! We enjoy offering this day of Halloween fun while incorporating science and art, and we are continually grateful for our partners in sponsoring these exciting activities like Oozing Pumpkins and String Slime Spider Webs,” says Madelyn Grogan, Director of Programming, Education and Exhibits for the Washington Pavilion.

This year's activities will include:

  • Potions Lab
  • Screaming Balloons
  • Oozing Pumpkins
  • String Slime Spider Webs
  • Boo Bubbles
  • Tattoo Parlor
  • Shark Tooth Challenge
  • Gummy Worm Dissection
  • And more!

The WP will be open 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and serving a full menu of delicious breakfast and lunch items as well as a tasty Halloween-themed lunch special, the Spooky Sandwich. Kids' Pizza Mummies, Graveyard Taco Cups and “Poison” Candy Apples will also be available.

The event is sponsored by Avera, Pride Neon Sign Solutions and 'hood Magazine. Halloween costumes are encouraged, but not required. All children will take home a bag of treats!

Tickets are on sale now at WashingtonPavilion.org/Spooky. Your paid admission includes access to the Visual Arts Center, Raven Children's Studio and Kirby Science Discovery Center. Admission is free for Washington Pavilion members.




2023 Regional Awards


