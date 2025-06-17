 tracking pixel
THE MUSIC MAN Comes to the Washington Pavilion in 2026

Performances run from April 30, 2026 - May 2, 2026.

By: Jun. 17, 2025
THE MUSIC MAN Comes to the Washington Pavilion in 2026 Image
Meredith Willson’s THE MUSIC MAN is coming to Washington Pavilion next year. Performances will take place in Mary W. Sommervold Hall, from April 30, 2026 - May 2, 2026

There’s trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. Meredith Willson’s six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain’s fall. Featuring songs such as “Seventy-Six Trombones,” “Trouble,” “‘Til There Was You,” “Pickalittle” and “Gary, Indiana,” The Music Man is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

Currently, tickets are only available as part of a 2025-26 Pavilion Performance Series Subscription Package. Single tickets will go on sale later this summer. Stay tuned for details!



