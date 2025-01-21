Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform Winter Camerata this month. The performances are set for January 28-29 at Hamre Recital Hall at Augustana University.

The South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra's chamber music program fosters technical skills with a challenging repertoire of music, while working in small groups with focused instruction. Students learn to listen to each other and become responsible for their own parts, learning to meet the challenges of performing at a high level.

