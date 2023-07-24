Sioux Falls Municipal Band Performs Stars and Stripes Forever This Month

Sioux Falls Municipal Band presents Stars and Stripes Forever. The performance is set for Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at McKennan Park.

Get ready for an evening of patriotic music, Sioux Falls! The Sioux Falls Municipal Band is thrilled to announce our return to McKennan Park for a special concert celebrating the 125th anniversary of Sousa's iconic march, "Stars and Stripes Forever." Sponsored in part by the Daughters of the American Revolution, this concert promises to be an unforgettable tribute to our nation and its heritage. Join us as we pay homage to the stars and stripes and honor the brave men and women who have fought to defend it. Featuring classic patriotic favorites as well as exciting new pieces, this is a concert you won't want to miss.

There is no cost to attend and the public is welcome. Seating is based on first come, first served.