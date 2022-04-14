SculptureWalk Surpasses Ukrainian Fundraising Goal

The SculptureWalk Sioux Falls Board of Directors has surpassed its fundraising goal to purchase the sculpture "Overcoming" by Ukrainian artist Serge Mozhnevsky. Mozhnevsky will donate the proceeds from the sale of his sculpture to the current humanitarian efforts in his home country.

"This fundraising campaign has been overwhelmingly successful, and we are grateful to everyone who contributed to this cause," says Jim Mathis, a member of the SculptureWalk Board of Directors.

In total, more than $16,000 has been raised. "Overcoming" will now become part of SculptureWalk's permanent collection, and Mozhnevsky will donate 100 percent of the money raised to purchase his sculpture to help the people of Uzhhorod, Ukraine.

All donations to SculptureWalk are tax-deductible and propel our mission to bring art to the people. Donations can be made by sending checks to SculptureWalk at 300 S. Phillips Ave., Suite L104, Sioux Falls, SD 57104; calling 605-731-2430; or going to SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com/Donate.