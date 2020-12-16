Popular Artists and Holiday Programs Featured In Visual Arts Center at Washington Pavilion

Thanks to an expansive array of exhibitions from well-known artists along with two holiday opportunities for children, it is a great time for families and adults to visit the Visual Arts Center in the Washington Pavilion.

"We have a robust line up of exhibitions in the Visual Arts Center for the community,' said Brandon Hanson, Director of Museums." From the incredible talent of our local universities featured in the Young Artists Gallery, to the challenging and relevant concepts presented in Isolation, to the unique furniture design presented with Woodwerks, these exhibitions are moving and memorable."

Several new features include sculptures from Stephen Clausen, video and electronic signage art from Zach Gabbard, works from area college professors Ceca Cooper, Nick Poppens and Joe Schaeffer and pieces from the Northern Plains Tribal Art Collection.

The Everist Gallery offers an eclectic exhibition of South Dakota artists including Paul Schiller, Mary Groth, Liz Hereen, Jim Sturdevant and many more. The exhibition was commissioned by the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation to illuminate of power of art and philanthropy.

Anna Reich's exhibition There May Be More Beautiful Times is a collection of unrelated works from previous and ongoing research projects. Each photo was chosen based on its personal or intellectual contribution to the outlook of "There may be more beautiful times, but this one is ours."

In addition to the exhibitions listed below, the Raven Children's Studio is displaying Santa's Workshop for children to draw holiday pictures or write a letter to the North Pole. Throughout December, programs and activities will be available including visits from Mrs. Claus.

Current Exhibitions:

Stephen Clausen: Woodwerks (an exhibit of sculptural furniture)

Shultz Gallery

Northern Plains Tribal Art: Works from the Collection

Egger Gallery

Anna Reich: There May Be More Beautiful Times

Bates Trimble Gallery

Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation: Agents of Change

Everist Gallery

Ceca Cooper, Nick Poppens and Joe Schaeffer: Isolation

Contemporary Gallery

Zach Gabbard: A Sure Sign (Business as Usual)

Jerstad Gallery

University of Sioux Falls Students: New Normal

Young Artists Gallery

White Christmas

Entrance Gallery

For additional information on each exhibition, please visit washingtonpavilion.org/attractions/art.