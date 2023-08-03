New H2O Workshop Now Open in the Kirby Science Discovery Center

A new immersive water experience, H2O Workshop, is now open inside the Kirby Science Discovery Center. Exciting renovations have been completed with a unique educational emphasis on water science. Toddlers and up can engage in various hands-on water activities that teach about the phases of water and how it moves through various channels. Visitors can:

Enjoy colorful activities that encourage educational play.

Explore science-focused features that create fog.

Discover how water moves through whirlpools, fountains, squirt guns and more!

“We are excited to provide a one-of-a-kind experience to the Sioux Falls community,” says Kerri DeGraff, Chief Operating Officer at the Washington Pavilion. “With the blend of science education and fun play, this exhibit provides key, engaging moments for little ones, older kids and parents, too. It will be one of our most popular exhibits yet!”

In July 2022, the Washington Pavilion announced a more than $1.2 million gift from the estate of Patricia Knutson, who included the gift in her will. The donation was designated for the Kirby Science Discovery Center, and a portion of the gift was used to create this new exhibit. The new H2O Workshop is also sponsored by Sanford Underground Research Facility.

Visitors can look forward to an official grand opening event including fun activities, unique programming and special promotions in September. For more information, visit WashingtonPavilion.org/H2O.

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration, arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.