George Birge To Perform At The District As Part Of COWBOY SONGS TOUR

Country music rising star George Birge will bring his Cowboy Songs Tour to Sioux Falls, SD with a performance at The District on Friday, March 6, 2026.

Known for his viral breakout hit “Beer Beer, Truck Truck,” Birge first captured national attention after posting the song to TikTok, where it quickly gained nearly 3 million views and won over fans, including influencer Rynnstar, who became his co-writer. Since then, the Texas-born, Nashville-based artist has built a reputation as both a songwriter and performer whose music blends classic country storytelling with a modern pop edge.

In early 2024, Birge celebrated his first #1 hit on country radio with “Mind on You,” solidifying his place as one of the genre’s fastest-rising voices. His Cowboy Songs Tour promises a night of music, energy, and Southern charm as he continues to connect with fans nationwide.

Tickets start at $20 and will go on sale Friday, September 26, 2025 at 10am via pepperentertainment.com or etix.com.