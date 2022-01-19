FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Is Coming to Sioux Falls

Click Here for More Articles on FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

The Washington Pavilion will present the Sioux Falls engagement of the Tony AwardÂ®-nominated Broadway revival of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall February 4-6, 2022.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including "To Life (L'Chaim!)," "If I Were a Rich Man," "Sunrise Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "Tradition."

"We are thrilled to bring this revival to Sioux Falls," says Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances and Events for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. "It has everything that made it a classic in the first place, but with an incredibly creative and vibrant approach to the storytelling. This important piece of musical theatre history is brought to brilliant new life in this production."

The original Broadway production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.

A beloved theatrical classic from Tony Award-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize-winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher (SOUTH PACIFIC, THE KING AND I); choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter; inspired by the original choreography of Jerome Robbins; and has musical direction by Ted Sperling.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF has scenic design by Michael Yeargan (Tony Award-nominee, THE KING AND I), costume design by Catherine Zuber (Tony Award-winner, THE KING AND I), lighting design by Donald Holder (Tony Award-nominee, THE KING AND I), sound design by Scott Lehrer (Tony Award-winner, SOUTH PACIFIC), and hair and wig design by Tom Watson.

Tickets are going fast but some are still available throughout the four performances, including two matinees and two evening performances. To purchase tickets, visit washingtonpavilion.org, call 605-367-6000 or visit the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.