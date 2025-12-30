Billy Gardell Brings LESS IS MORE TOUR to the Orpheum Theater Center

🎭 NEW! South Dakota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Dakota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Billy Gardell will bring the Less Is More Tour to the Orpheum Theater Center next year. The event is set for February 13, 2026.

Billy Gardell currently stars in the CBS series Bob Hearts Abishola, from award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre. Bob Hearts Abishola is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over. Undaunted by Abishola’s lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola’s heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.

Prior to BHA, Billy Gardell starred in the CBS hit television series, Mike & Molly as Officer Mike Biggs from 2010-2016. Mike & Molly continues to air in syndication to this day. In addition, he starred as Col. Tom Parker in the CMT series, Sun Records and has had a recurring role on another CBS hit series, Young Sheldon.

In 2016 he received a daytime Emmy nomination as best gameshow host for Monopoly Millionaires Club.

Before Mike & Molly, Gardell co-starred in the critically acclaimed television series Lucky. His other television credits include Yes Dear and Judging Amy, on the Network, My Name is Earl, The Practice, Monk and Gary the Rat.

He made his major motion picture debut alongside Anthony Quinn and Sylvester Stallone in Avenging Angelo and had a memorable scene with Billy Bob Thornton in the Cohen Brother’s film Bad Santa. He also appeared in You, Me & Dupree.

As a standup, Gardell took the long road to Hollywood, stopping at every small-town lounge, military base and comedy club along the way. His comedy act took him to Los Angeles where his dedication to acting, along with touring as a stand-up comedian, allowed him to grow consistently in both arenas. His stand-up show is a powerhouse. His grounded, down-to-earth point of view strikes a strong chord with American audiences. Stories about his rough childhood, wild adolescence and new family life are executed with the skill of a master craftsman.

As a standup comic, his comedy specials, Billy Gardell: Halftime, premiered on Comedy Central and Billy Gardell Presents Road Dogs premiered on Showtime.

A native of Pittsburgh who currently lives in Los Angeles, Gardell loves Steeler football, stand-up comedy and his wife Patty, and son Will.

